EDITIONS
Sushil Reddy
Sushil is a freelance writer. An IITB alumnus, he works to promote solar energy and sustainability
Stories

How Amplus Solar is capitalising on the rapidly growing solar industry in India

by Sushil Reddy
Share on
14th Dec 2016 · 8 min read
Stories

How this startup by IIT-Bombay grads is revolutionizing innovations, one product at a time

by Sushil Reddy
Share on
2nd Sep 2016 · 6 min read
Stories

Why these entrepreneurs are choosing to build their businesses while traveling the world

by Sushil Reddy
Share on
30th Aug 2016 · 6 min read
Stories

How WealthTrust app is making wealth management easier and paperless 

by Sushil Reddy
Share on
10th Aug 2016 · 5 min read
Stories

SaffronStays wants you to vacation in luxury with the comforts of home

by Sushil Reddy
Share on
29th Apr 2016 · 5 min read
Stories

How Fitard is motivating people to stay fit and healthy using rewards and competition

by Sushil Reddy
Share on
26th Apr 2016 · 4 min read