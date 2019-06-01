Tamanna Mishra is a seasoned communications professional. She has worked in mid- to senior-level consultancy roles across South/ South East Asia and India. After almost ten years of agency and in-house roles, Tamanna is now an independent writer and communications consultant for technology start ups and NGOs. An early adopter of all things social, Tamanna is among the first few bloggers in India. When she is not writing or consulting, Tamanna is traveling or planning to or bingeing on American TV.