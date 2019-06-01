EDITIONS
Login
Tausif Alam
A Journalist, bookworm, foodie, and traveller. Tausif is an avid learner of history and philosophy, and shows deep interest in world affairs. He can be reached on Twitter @aalampanaaah and on mail at tausif@yourstory.com
Stories
How this baby product startup positions itself to compete against FMCG giants
by Tausif Alam
Share on
31st Oct 2018
· 4 min read
Startup
Why the former media executives decided to start interactive digital media platform
by Tausif Alam
Share on
7th Apr 2017
· 4 min read
Stories
How Hindu Group’s RoofandFloor is cutting through clutter in a crowded realty space
by Tausif Alam
Share on
5th Apr 2017
· 4 min read
Stories
Get customers’ money, and VC money will follow: Info Edge’s Sanjeev Bhikchandani
by Tausif Alam
Share on
30th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
Startup
Delhi-based Handikart aims to revive and popularise the traditional arts of India
by Tausif Alam
Share on
29th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
Stories
How this bootstrapped home service provider hit profitability in 18 months
by Tausif Alam
Share on
23rd Mar 2017
· 4 min read
More Stories