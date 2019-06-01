EDITIONS
Login
Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy
Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy considers talking to entrepreneurs and writing about them an enjoyable experience! He also enjoys reading non-fiction books and has a great interest in cricket.
Stories
How to mind your mind, and other tips on mental wellness from experts
by Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy
Share on
30th Mar 2019
· 6 min read
Stories
How this man single-handedly led a stellar community effort to help victims of Cyclone Gaja in 117 villages
by Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy
Share on
12th Feb 2019
· 8 min read
Startup
Building SaaS products from India for the world: Chennai conclave SaaSBOOMi shows the way
by Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy
Share on
21st Jan 2019
· 5 min read
In Depth
CADD Centre MD undertakes Bharat yatra to raise awareness about skilling engineers
by Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy
Share on
5th Jan 2019
· 5 min read
Stories
Late Chinni Krishnan, who invented the sachet, recognised as 'Legend of Disruption' at YourStory Disruptors Tamil Nadu event
by Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy
Share on
13th Dec 2018
· 5 min read
Culture
Ragas for the soul: how Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti of Nalli Silks lets music bring calm to his world
by Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy
Share on
30th Nov 2018
· 7 min read
More Stories