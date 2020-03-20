Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with new powertrain, increased fuel economy

The 2020 Maruti Dzire gains improved safety features and two new colours – Premium Silver and Phoenix Red.

By YS Auto
20th Mar 2020
Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the 2020 Dzire in India. The compact sedan is priced between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 8.80 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). However, India’s largest carmaker will no longer be selling the Dzire with a diesel engine and will be retailing the petrol-only powertrain.


The Maruti Dzire is not just the largest selling product in its segment, but also regularly features in the list of the three-largest selling passenger vehicles in the country.


Speaking about the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki said, “With over 55 percent market share in its segment, Dzire is the preferred sedan of over 20 lakh customers. Building on overwhelming customer response, 2020 Dzire offers next-generation K-series engine with segment-first idle start-stop technology (ISS), upgraded premium exterior design, refreshed interiors, and advanced features.”

The company has given the Dzire a mild, mid-life cosmetic update which includes a new hexagonal grille, revised bumper, and new fins for highlighting the front fog lamps.


2020 Maruti Dzire
Changes to the interior include faux wood inserts and champagne trim accents. Besides, the car gets the new seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch driver information display.


Powering the new 2020 Maruti Dzire is the 1.2-litre K12N engine, producing 90 PS of power, which also does duty in the Baleno and Toyota Glanza. This powertrain gets dual variable valve timing and a first-in-segment idle start-stop function. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).


The new engine – with a higher compression ratio, cooled EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) system, and piston cooling jet – offers improved engine efficiency and friction reduction. It returns a best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.26 kmpl, up from 21.21 kmpl.

In terms of safety features, the newly launched sedan gets features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and HHC (Hill Hold Control). However, these will only be available in the AMT variants. The 2020 Dzire will be available in two colour variants – Premium Silver and Phoenix Red.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

