BMW drives in updated version of X1 in India priced at Rs 35.9 lakh

Over 50 percent of BMW India's volumes come from the locally-produced sports range, including the BMW X5, the BMW X3, and the BMW X1.

By Press Trust of India
5th Mar 2020
German luxury automaker BMW on Thursday launched the updated version of its entry-level sports utility vehicle X1 in India, priced between Rs 35.9 lakh and Rs 42.9 lakh (ex-showroom).


Produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is available with BS-VI compliant diesel and petrol powertrains mated with seven and eight-speed automatic transmissions.


The petrol variants of the model are priced at Rs 35.9 lakh and Rs 38.7 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged at Rs 39.9 lakh and Rs 42.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).


BMW X1
"The entry-level premium segment, where X1 is positioned, is supremely critical for us as around 33 percent of our business comes from this vertical alone," BMW Group India President and Chief Executive Officer Rudratej Singh said.


The strategic opportunity for the company that the X1 delivers is extremely critical and pivotal because it is the entry point for an upgrade, he added.


"So this (X1) is absolutely critical for our long-term strategy, as well as immediate business results," Singh said.


The company has sold over 20,000 units of X1 in the country to date, he added.


"The X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide - it reflects the global need the X1 serves," Singh said.


The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X1 produces an output of 192 hp, helping the vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds.


Similarly, the two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the SUV generates an output of 190 hp, enabling it to accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.9 seconds.


The petrol versions deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.82 km per litre while the diesel trims return a fuel efficiency of 19.62 km per litre, the company claimed.


The new X1 comes with various features, including a new 8.8-inch central display with touch screen functionality and wireless Apple CarPlay, auto start-stop, brake energy regeneration, six airbags, among others.


With BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands, BMW Group India has more than 80 touch-points across the country. In 2020, the company aims to increase the number of touch-points to over 100 to enhance its presence in the country.


BMW Group India sold 9,641 units of BMW and MINI range of cars in 2019.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

