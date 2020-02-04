Chinese carmakers to have Indian employees in Auto Expo 2020 amid Coronavirus fear

Industry body SIAM on Tuesday said all Chinese companies participating at India's flagship automobile show Auto Expo, have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.





The biennial automobile show kicks off on Wednesday with media presentations and will be officially inaugurated on Thursday. The expo will be open to the public from February 7-12.





In a statement, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said, "None of these stalls would be manned by anybody who has come to India recently from China."





He further said, "As all arrivals from China have now been stopped, there will be no visitors/delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020."





India on Sunday announced a temporary suspension of the e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country, and issued a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.





"All Chinese companies participating at the 2020 Auto Expo - The Motor Show have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees/representatives," Wadhera added.





He further said, despite no coronavirus threat directly at Auto Expo, the organisers are taking measures to make people aware of symptoms and prevention actions.





Chinese firms led by the likes of Great Wall Motor, First Automotive Works (FAW), and electric bus and battery maker BYD have booked around 20 percent of the total space of about 40,000 square metres at the event.





Great Wall will be showcasing a concept SUV, existing products from the Haval brand and the electric vehicle Ora R1. The company recently announced the acquisition of General Motors' Talegaon-based plant.





Also, present in the Auto Expo will be MG Motor, a British carmaker owned by SAIC. It will showcase a bigger, six-seater version of the Hector, Maxus D90 SUV, a concept MPV, and the internal combustion engine-powered ZS SUV.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Suman Singh)







