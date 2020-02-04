Chinese carmakers to have Indian employees in Auto Expo 2020 amid Coronavirus fear

India on Sunday announced a temporary suspension of the e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country.

By Press Trust of India
4th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Industry body SIAM on Tuesday said all Chinese companies participating at India's flagship automobile show Auto Expo, have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.


The biennial automobile show kicks off on Wednesday with media presentations and will be officially inaugurated on Thursday. The expo will be open to the public from February 7-12.
AutoExpo
Also Read

MG Motor announces a line-up of 14 cars for Auto Expo 2020


In a statement, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said, "None of these stalls would be manned by anybody who has come to India recently from China."


He further said, "As all arrivals from China have now been stopped, there will be no visitors/delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020."


India on Sunday announced a temporary suspension of the e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country, and issued a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.


"All Chinese companies participating at the 2020 Auto Expo - The Motor Show have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees/representatives," Wadhera added.


He further said, despite no coronavirus threat directly at Auto Expo, the organisers are taking measures to make people aware of symptoms and prevention actions.


Chinese firms led by the likes of Great Wall Motor, First Automotive Works (FAW), and electric bus and battery maker BYD have booked around 20 percent of the total space of about 40,000 square metres at the event.


Great Wall will be showcasing a concept SUV, existing products from the Haval brand and the electric vehicle Ora R1. The company recently announced the acquisition of General Motors' Talegaon-based plant.


Also, present in the Auto Expo will be MG Motor, a British carmaker owned by SAIC. It will showcase a bigger, six-seater version of the Hector, Maxus D90 SUV, a concept MPV, and the internal combustion engine-powered ZS SUV.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Here are the upcoming electric vehicles that will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

How Pune-based nCircle Tech achieved ARR in sub-$10 million bracket and 90 pc user retention after bootstrapping

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] When a ‘batter blast’ led iD Fresh to find a way to make Rs 210 Cr a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

On World Cancer Day, here are 5 inspirational quotes by celebrity cancer survivors

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Volkswagen-Skoda reveals its first product from the India 2.0 Project

YS Auto

Honda teases BS-VI version of Dio ahead of launch

YS Auto

Ather Energy to launch an electric motorcycle in 5 years, 450 model to be phased out with 450X

YS Auto

Audi to launch electric SUV e-Tron later in 2020

Press Trust of India

Hyundai India commences bookings for BS-VI Grand i10, Elite i20, and Venue

YS Auto

Budget 2020: No immediate measures to revive the ailing auto sector

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore