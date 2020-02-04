Honda teases BS-VI version of Dio ahead of launch

Honda 2Wheelers India on Tuesday released a new teaser video of its automatic scooter Dio. The BS-VI compliant version of the scooter will retain its overall sporty stance but will gain an edgier design philosophy.





The Dio is positioned as a sporty scooter, targeting the youth of the country. In BS-VI iteration, the scooter will retain its mid-apron mounted LED headlamp and handlebar-mounted LED pilot lamps. The rear profile now gets a large, split grab rail. Also, the front apron gets a dual ton finish with the use of a gloss black cladding. Besides that, the teaser also reveals that the designers at Honda have reduced the amount of stickering in the scooter, giving it a cleaner look.





Now Keep Dio’ing new Style! The sportier, the aggressive, the much awaited - is Coming Soon.#KeepDioingIt pic.twitter.com/BRiESlH2NR — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) February 4, 2020





Honda Dio is expected to retain the 109.19cc powertrain, which was introduced in BS-VI tune in the Activa 6G. Its powertrain too will gain Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and a new ACG silent start system. Besides that, it will also come with Enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT) to reduce friction inside the engine. In terms of output, it produces 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

Unlike the Activa 6G, which misses out on digital instrumentation, we expect the upcoming BS-VI Honda Dio to retain the LCD readout. Besides that, we would also expect Honda to move ahead of the all-drum brake setup for the Dio and introduce a front disc brake. Also, the moto-scooter is expected to gain an external fuel filler cap, as seen in Honda’s existing BS-VI scooter models of Activa 6G and Activa 125.





The Dio, at present, is priced at Rs 54,241 for the standard variant, and Rs 56,241 for the deluxe variant. The BS-VI Honda Dio is expected to undergo a price hike in the tune of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.





Honda 2Wheelers India retailed 3,74,091 two-wheelers in the domestic market in January 2020, which is a drop of over six percent from the 4,00,694 units the company sold in the same month last year.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







