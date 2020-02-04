Honda teases BS-VI version of Dio ahead of launch

First introduced in 2002, Honda Dio is also the most exported scooter from India.

By YS Auto
4th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Honda 2Wheelers India on Tuesday released a new teaser video of its automatic scooter Dio. The BS-VI compliant version of the scooter will retain its overall sporty stance but will gain an edgier design philosophy.


The Dio is positioned as a sporty scooter, targeting the youth of the country. In BS-VI iteration, the scooter will retain its mid-apron mounted LED headlamp and handlebar-mounted LED pilot lamps. The rear profile now gets a large, split grab rail. Also, the front apron gets a dual ton finish with the use of a gloss black cladding. Besides that, the teaser also reveals that the designers at Honda have reduced the amount of stickering in the scooter, giving it a cleaner look.


Also Read

Honda sells over one lakh BS-VI two-wheelers in India


Honda Dio is expected to retain the 109.19cc powertrain, which was introduced in BS-VI tune in the Activa 6G. Its powertrain too will gain Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) and a new ACG silent start system. Besides that, it will also come with Enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT) to reduce friction inside the engine. In terms of output, it produces 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

Unlike the Activa 6G, which misses out on digital instrumentation, we expect the upcoming BS-VI Honda Dio to retain the LCD readout. Besides that, we would also expect Honda to move ahead of the all-drum brake setup for the Dio and introduce a front disc brake. Also, the moto-scooter is expected to gain an external fuel filler cap, as seen in Honda’s existing BS-VI scooter models of Activa 6G and Activa 125.


The Dio, at present, is priced at Rs 54,241 for the standard variant, and Rs 56,241 for the deluxe variant. The BS-VI Honda Dio is expected to undergo a price hike in the tune of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.


Honda 2Wheelers India retailed 3,74,091 two-wheelers in the domestic market in January 2020, which is a drop of over six percent from the 4,00,694 units the company sold in the same month last year.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Honda marks 400 million-unit milestone in global motorcycle production


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

How Pune-based nCircle Tech achieved ARR in sub-$10 million bracket and 90 pc user retention after bootstrapping

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] When a ‘batter blast’ led iD Fresh to find a way to make Rs 210 Cr a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

On World Cancer Day, here are 5 inspirational quotes by celebrity cancer survivors

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Volkswagen-Skoda reveals its first product from the India 2.0 Project

YS Auto

Chinese carmakers to have Indian employees in Auto Expo 2020 amid Coronavirus fear

Press Trust of India

Ather Energy to launch an electric motorcycle in 5 years, 450 model to be phased out with 450X

YS Auto

Audi to launch electric SUV e-Tron later in 2020

Press Trust of India

Hyundai India commences bookings for BS-VI Grand i10, Elite i20, and Venue

YS Auto

Budget 2020: No immediate measures to revive the ailing auto sector

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore