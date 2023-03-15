Kawasaki Z900 RS returns to India, priced at Rs 16.47 lakh

Kawasaki has brought back an old retro classic back to India in the form of the Z900 RS. This neo-retro motorcycle makes a return to the market after a hiatus of three years as a fully imported model under the CBU (Completely Built Unit), attracting massive duties.

As a result, it has been priced at Rs 16.47 lakh making it dearer than the brand’s flagship superbike in the country– Ninja ZX 10R which comes at a hefty price tag of Rs 16.15 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Z900 RS

The old school design

With its neo-retro styling, the design of Z900 RS pays homage to Kawasaki’s iconic motorcycles from the late 70s. It draws styling cues from theZ1 while sharing an uncanny resemblance with its smaller sibling– Z650 RS. The Z900 RS is being offered in two dual-tone colour schemes– Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Imperial Red and Candy Tone Blue.

Elements like the round headlamp with a chrome bezel, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, circular rearview mirrors and a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern. Other features include an upswept exhaust muffler, spoked alloy wheels with chrome-finished rim edges, and a sleek, floating tail section making this motorcycle a visual eyepiece. The contrast between chrome and blacked-out elements further enhances the bike’s appeal.

Kawasaki Z900 RS highlights

Hardware and features

The Z900 RS is based on the same lightweight trellis frame used in the Z900 naked street bike, which is suspended on 41mm upside down forks upfront, and a mono-shock at the rear. However, in the Z900 RS variant, the subframe has been reworked to accommodate a classic stepped single-piece seat. Braking duties are handled by twin 300mm front discs and a 250mm single rear disc accompanied by dual-channel ABS.

The motorcycle rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 120/70 front and 180/55 rear Dunlop tyres. Other notable features include a classical twin-pod, part analogue and part digital instrument console; all-LED lighting; and traction control. The Z900RS gets a 17-litre fuel tank and weighs 215 kg.

Z900 RS mechanical highlights

Powertrain specs

Powering Z900 RS is the same 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that performs duty on its street naked sibling. The motor has been slightly detuned for Z900 RS developing 107 bhp at 8,500rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

While the Z900 RS doesn’t have a direct rival in the Indian market, its neo-retro design puts it up against the likes of Triumph Bonneville T100 and Speed Twin.

