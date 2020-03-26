Coronavirus: MapmyIndia and Move app to allow users to report lockdown related grievances

In an effort to help fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, MapmyIndia and Move app has offered a platform for citizens to report any specific lockdown related issues to the government. These may include even hyperlocal issues like non-allowance of movement of essential supplies, as well as lapses in enforcement.





Authorities will be notified once these issues have been filed and the pin-point location will be shared with them. The former can then use Mapmyindia’s live navigation guidance to reach the affected area. Besides, with the authorities receiving accurate details about the nature of the grievance, they will be able to deploy the appropriate contact person for handling the situation.









According to Worldometer, India has 718 COVID-19 positive cases with 14 deaths reported. To that effect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is said to be in Stage 3, meaning it is in the community spread stage.





Speaking about the new service, Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapmyIndia said, “In these difficult times every bit, even the smallest action taken in the right direction counts. With MapmyIndia Maps and the Move app, we are enabling the citizens to help authorities. Our objective is to facilitate better governance through better coordination/cooperation among citizens and authorities.”





The New Delhi-based company believes that combining people’s power with its digital services, we all can act as force multipliers for the authorities in the fight against the global pandemic.





Earlier this month, MapmyIndia also launched a live dashboard to easily locate authorised coronavirus testing labs and treatment centres. The dashboard offers the latest pan-India updates on the spread and mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic. It also highlights the total number of confirmed cases and recoveries in the country.





Users can simply search the keyword ‘Corona’ to find and navigate to nearby coronavirus testing, treatment, and isolation centres. Users can also add their photos and reviews about these places and sharing information about the amenities and hygiene conditions.





(Edited by Suman Singh)