Royal Enfield launches BS-VI Classic 350 in India at Rs 1,65,025

Royal Enfield has also announced a new after-sales initiative for its BS-VI models. The motorcycles are being offered with a package deal of three-year warranty and roadside assistance.

By YS Auto
8th Jan 2020
Royal Enfield has launched its first BS-VI compliant product, the Classic 350. The retro-styled motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1,65,025, which is Rs 11,000 more expensive than the motorcycle it swaps.


The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be retailed in two new colour – Chrome Black and Stealth Black. The previously offered colour options which include Gunmetal Grey, Signals (Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand), and Classic Black will continue to be on offer as well.

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield opens new dealership in Phuket, Thailand


Besides that, the company is also offering the Classic 350 with tubeless tyres and alloy wheels. However, these are available only in Stealth Black and Gunmetal colour options.

To adhere to the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, Royal Enfield has upgraded the Classic 350’s powerplant with a fuel-injection system to control the ratio of fuel and air mixture entering the combustion chamber. The outgoing motorcycle was offered with a carburettor. Additionally, the engine also includes a new catalytic converter, an oxygen sensor, and a temperature sensor.


Royal Enfield is yet to reveal the detailed specifications of the BS-VI compliant Classic 350. However, the expected output figures will be around 20.07 PS of power and 28 Nm torque.


With the new complied engine, the company believe that it will help improve “refinement, rideability, and the ability to consistently start in the cold”.
Royal Enfield Classic 350

The company is yet to reveal any details about the BS-VI version of the more premium Classic 500, which it retails in the international market. However, sources close to the development suggest that the Chennai-based manufacturer will be dropping its entire range of 500cc models in favour of the twin-cylinder Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.


Royal Enfield is working towards expanding its volumes by targeting newer customers from smaller towns. It is also planning to open 300 new studio dealerships by March 2020, which requires less investment and a much smaller area than traditional outlets.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Royal Enfield to discontinue Classic 500, Bullet 500, Thunderbird 500

﻿

Authors
YS Auto

