Apple opens new office in Bengaluru

iPhone maker Apple opened its new office in Bengaluru at Minsk Square, with plans to house up to 1,200 people engaged with multiple activities of the company.

Apple's new office, located near the central business district of the city, is in addition to its other locations in the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

A statement from Apple said, “Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more.”

It added that the new office will comprise 15 floors, featuring dedicated lab space, areas of collaboration, and wellness and Caffe Macs.

1405 people loved this story iPhone 16 Pro: Transforming Photography with New Lens Tech

According to Apple, the new Bengaluru office will use best practices in energy conservation—run on 100% renewable energy—and aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating—the highest level of LEED certification.

Apple has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020 and has run all Apple facilities using 100% renewable energy since 2018.

The company has been present in India for over 25 years and has nearly 3,000 employees in the country. The company also started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, including its latest iPhone 15 series models.