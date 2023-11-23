iPhone 16 Pro: Transforming Photography with New Lens Tech

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is generating buzz with its rumored inclusion of a new tetraprism telephoto lens, which promises to significantly enhance its zoom capabilities. According to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature this advanced camera technology. The tetraprism lens, also known as a periscope lens, was first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max and is now anticipated to be a key upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro models​​​​.

Largan, a well-known supplier in the smartphone camera lens market, is reportedly the exclusive provider of the tetraprism lens for Apple. This collaboration indicates Apple's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography. The production of these lenses faced challenges, with only about 40% yield in the third quarter of 2023, underscoring the complexity and sophistication of this technology​​.

Furthermore, the smaller variant of the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 120 mm tetraprism camera. This move by Apple is seen as a strategy to drive demand for this advanced camera technology in 2024, potentially setting a new standard for smartphone photography​​.

The iPhone 16 Pro series, slated for a launch around September 2024, seems poised to mark a significant leap in Apple's camera technology, offering consumers improved photography capabilities, particularly in terms of zoom. This development aligns with Apple's continuous effort to innovate and enhance the user experience in its flagship products​​.