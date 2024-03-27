Infosys forms tech partnership with Handelsblatt Media Group

IT major ﻿Infosys﻿ has collaborated with the Handelsblatt Media Group, a Germany-based media company for business and financial information. In the first year of this partnership, Infosys will work with Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI), an economic research institute under Handelsblatt Media Group, and leverage its Infosys Topaz to support HRI in making complex reports on global economic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public. Infosys Topaz offers an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using Gen AI technologies.

According to a statement, HRI has been consistently evolving the digital storytelling of its reports, and now, leveraging its collaboration with Infosys, it will enable new-age customisations like chat functionality, text translation and transformation, text-to-speech, and automatic data updates, among other key features.

Minfy partners with AWS

﻿Minfy Technologies﻿, an India-based cloud-native systems integrator, has partnered with AWS to deepen Minfy’s use of cloud services and AI. The partnership will support $500 million in overall business growth through international expansion over the next four years.

Under this multi-year agreement, Minfy will help enterprises across multiple industries worldwide leverage AI and cloud technologies to deliver new solutions, like the Swayam.ai Gen AI app store.

Swayam.ai serves healthcare, aerospace, logistics, manufacturing, and public sector customers worldwide with solutions, including intelligent chatbots, sentiment analysis tools, and text-to-video conversion.

Minfy plans to further its international expansion in the US, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia and The Philippines with AWS.

Tata Elxsi, Dräger partner for medical critical care devices

Tata Elxsi and Dräger, a global medical and safety technology, have partnered to advance critical care innovation in India. As part of this collaboration, Dräger will expand its research and development presence by establishing a new offshore development centre (ODC) at Tata Elxsi's facility in Pune.

The ODC will focus on developing innovative critical care medical devices for local and international markets. This partnership combines Tata Elxsi's design and technology expertise along with Dräger's expertise in medical and safety technology.

The ODC will unite talent from both organisations to develop critical care medical devices for deployment in the operation theatre (OT) environment worldwide. This central hub will oversee all aspects of critical care product development, from conceptualisation to product design, prototyping, and testing.

The ODC provides a comprehensive critical care equipment testing facility, equipped with medical-grade gases, compressors, and oxygen cylinders to create a test environment to meet the demanding requirements of the OT setup.

Adobe, Microsoft expand partnership

Adobe and Microsoft announced plans to bring Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 to help marketers overcome application and data silos and more efficiently manage everyday work.

According to a statement, these new integrated capabilities will bring relevant marketing insights and workflows from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Microsoft Copilot, assisting marketers as they work in tools such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Word to develop creative briefs, create content, manage content approvals, deliver experiences, and more.

HCLTech bags order from Oriola Corporation

Oriola Corporation, a health and wellbeing company operating in the Nordic region, has selected HCLTech to implement a digital framework for the latter.

HCLTech will implement a greenfield SAP S/4HANA and analytics environment hosted on Microsoft Azure to transform Oriola’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise warehouse management (EWM) systems in Sweden and Finland.

The solution will leverage RISE with SAP delivering an end-to-end global experience platform (GxP)-compliant and validated solution for Oriola. It is expected to simplify the business operations of Oriola, enabling it to modernise the application stack and optimise IT operating costs.

Intel unveils new AI programmes

Intel has announced two new AI initiatives as part of the AI PC Acceleration Program: the AI PC Developer Program, and the addition of independent hardware vendors to the programme. The AI PC Developer Programme is designed specifically for software developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to deliver a frictionless developer experience and make it easy for developers to adopt new AI technologies at scale.

It provides access to tools, workflows, AI-deployment frameworks and developer kits that include the latest Intel hardware featuring the Intel Core Ultra processor.