Happiest Minds acquires PureSoftware for $94.5M

Bengaluru-based IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies acquired 100% of the equity share capital of PureSoftware Technologies for a total amount of $94.5 million (Rs 779 crore).

The transaction will see an upfront payment of Rs 635 crore on closing and deferred of up to Rs 144 crore payable at the end of FY25 on achievement of set performance targets.

Noida-headquartered PureSoftware is a digital engineering services company with clients from banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail and logistics, and gaming and entertainment segments.

Happiest Minds said the acquisition will strengthen its domain capabilities and also get a presence in Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Africa. PureSoftware reported a revenue of $43 million (Rs 351 crores) for FY24.

CtrlS Datacenters opens third facility in Hyderabad

CtrlS Datacenters opened a third data centre in Hyderabad, which is expected to launch within the next 2-3 months. Hyderabad DC3 will have a built-up area of almost 1.34 lakh square feet and 13MW IT load capacity.

The company said the third facility will have advanced features such as AI-ready with advanced cooling technologies, earthquake-resistant and flood-proof structures, and nine-layer physical security, interconnected with all the other data centres.

CtrlS Datacenters currently operates two facilities in Hyderabad located in HITEC City and Gachibowli, respectively. The company has a nationwide footprint of 250 MW of datacentre capacity in strategic Tier I markets such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida, and Hyderabad.

CtrlS Datacenters also operates Edge datacentre facilities in Tier II markets such as Patna, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

UiPath launches data centres in Pune and Chennai

UiPath, an enterprise automation and AI software company, launched two new data centres in Pune and Chennai as part of its global expansion initiative. UiPath Automation Cloud will offer services to customers and partners in the Indian market, ensuring strategic positioning of infrastructure, applications, and data.

These data centres will host UiPath Services such as intelligent document processing (IDP), artificial intelligence (AI), applications, core automation, and more, all accessible to customers as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings.

With these new data centres, UiPath will now have cloud regions in India, the US, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

Cadence Design India partners with the Royal University of Bhutan

Cadence Design Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., has partnered with the College of Science and Technology (CST) at the Royal University of Bhutan, which will leverage Cadence’s EDA tools to enhance VLSI design capabilities within the college.

As a part of this three-year agreement, Cadence will provide research bundle and AWR Design Environment bundle licenses as part of the Cadence University Programme to the CST. It will provide the students and faculty with access to Cadence’s EDA tools, allowing them to delve deeper into the field of VLSI design and facilitating hands-on learning experiences through real-world projects.

The Cadence University Programme grants access to the leading electronic design automation tools used for academic research and education to develop advanced users of Cadence technology. Cadence has also partnered with MeitY to provide EDA tools to 104 universities, aiming to create a talent pool of 85,000 engineers in VLSI Design by 2027.

India ranks highest for global implementation of AI projects: NetApp report

Global data infrastructure company NetApp, in its second annual Cloud Complexity Report on the experiences of global technology decision-makers deploying AI at scale, noted that India heads the pack as an AI leader, with 70% of companies having AI projects up and running or in motion.

The report said it is in stark contrast with the global average of 49%. Additionally, the report found that 91% of India-based companies will use half or more of their data to train AI models in 2024.

“India is a country of humongous data sets. No surprise then that India leads the world, and corporations are embracing AI to further their IT agenda. We are partnering with a diverse group of customers to build an intelligent data infrastructure that spans multiple environments and is the backbone of all AI projects,” said Puneet Gupta, Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC.

TCS forms new partnership with AWS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate its customers’ cloud transformation journey at scale. The new agreement with AWS will enable TCS to facilitate full-stack digital transformation of its customers by leveraging data and Gen AI solutions on AWS.

Through this multi-year tie-up, TCS will provide its customers with tools to create modern architectures, deliver business value using state-of-the-art cloud-native capabilities, and drive modernisation at scale.

These include a clear cloud modernisation roadmap, access to modernisation platforms and tools, exclusive investment models and technology betas, and proof-of-concept (POC) projects.