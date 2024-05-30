Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has appointed Sharat Sinha as the CEO of Airtel Business with effect from June 3, 2024.

Sinha will report to Gopal Vittal, CEO and MD of Bharti Airtel, and will be a part of the Airtel management board, according to a release. He joins Airtel Business from Checkpoint Software Technologies, where he served as the president of Asia Pacific.

A seasoned technology professional, Sinha has also worked with Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and VMWare in various leadership roles. His early experiences in Ericsson and VSNL have also given him a sound telecom background, the release said.

Vittal exuded confidence that Sinha’s broad global experience in product management and business leadership across many global technology companies will provide tremendous firepower to Airtel’s ambitions in rapidly growing the company's portfolio across connectivity and adjacencies.

In June last year, Airtel announced the exit of the CEO of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara. Following this, Bharti Airtel restructured the leadership in the enterprise arm by dividing it into three segments: global business led by Vani Venkatesh, domestic business led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra data centres led by Ashish Arora.