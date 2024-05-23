L&T Technology Services opens CoE for Airbus in Bengaluru

L&T Technology Services has inaugurated the Simulation Centre of Excellence for Airbus, in Bengaluru. The Centre of Excellence is designed to bolster engineering support for Airbus aircraft structural simulation activities across its diverse business units in Europe spanning France, Germany, the UK, and Spain.

Equipped with the latest simulation software, hardware, and high-performance computational machinery, the Simulation CoE aims to unify and standardise processes across all Airbus European business units and aircraft programmes.

The ultimate objective is to streamline efficiency and enhance productivity, facilitating the timely achievement of program milestones. The strategic plan includes a substantial scaling up of the centre over the next two years.

Tech Mahindra partners with Fuji TV to co-develop content

Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with Fuji TV, a leading broadcaster in Japan. As part of the partnership, both organisations will co-develop and produce content across genres for the global entertainment industry.

The partnership aims to drive significant growth in rapidly expanding content markets such as India, where niche content genres, including Anime and Korean dramas, are rapidly gaining popularity. It will combine Fuji TV’s original content with Tech Mahindra's localisation and animation services. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will help Fuji TV license Indian content IP and leverage its animation expertise to create Japanese content for a global audience.

Tech Mahindra will assist Fuji TV in localising its content for the Indian audience through dubbing, subtitling, and animation services. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will support Fuji TV in licensing its content to OTT and PayTV platforms in India and Japan.

Tata Communications partners with Cisco for Webex telecom platform in India

Tata Communications, a global communications technology player, and Cisco strengthened their partnership to launch Webex Calling with cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for enterprises doing business in India.

Called Webex Calling by Tata Communications, it will be offered by integrating Cisco’s Webex Calling with the cloud voice services of Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform.

According to a statement, Webex Calling is a business phone system that delivers enterprise-grade calling through a globally available cloud platform with over 14 million users around the world. Integrating Webex Calling with Tata Communications Cloud PSTN reach and local regulatory expertise in the Indian market will provide enterprises with an enhanced connectivity and collaboration experience.

Wearable device market in India grows 2.1% in Q1 2024: IDC

The wearable device market in India grew 2.1% year-over-year (YoY) to 25.6 million units for the first quarter of 2024 after growing by at least double digits consecutively since Q4 2017, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker.

The growth was restricted by the high inventory carried over from the festive quarters in H2 2023. The average selling price (ASP) for overall wearables declined by 17.8% in Q1 2024, from $22.62 to$18.59, a record low.

Among the key highlights for the first quarter, smartwatch shipments declined for the first time since Q4 2018 by 7.3% YoY to 9.6 million units. The share of smartwatches within wearables dropped to 37.6% from 41.4% in Q1 2023. Excess inventory in the online channel and fewer new launches led to this decline. Smartwatch ASPs dropped to $20.65 from $29.24 a year ago on the back of e-tailer sales events and discounts. The share of advanced smartwatches increased from 2.0% to 3.2%.

The top five vendors namely BoAt, Noise, Fire-Bolt, Boult, and Oppo, remain unchanged from a year ago. Although their collective share declined from 63.9% to 59.9%, the long tail of smaller vendors gained share.

Within the smartwatch category, shipments of the top three vendors declined due to high channel inventory. However, Titan and BeatXP grew by 2X and 3X, respectively. In the earwear category, all vendors from the top five grew their shipments, except Boult.