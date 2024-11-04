Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

NTPC, ONGC partner to work in new and renewable energy space

The JV will venture into various renewable energy (RE) and new energy opportunities, including solar, wind, energy storage, e-mobility, carbon credits and green credits

Press Trust of India9882 Stories
NTPC, ONGC partner to work in new and renewable energy space

Monday November 04, 2024 , 1 min Read

Power giant NTPC and oil major ONGC have joined hands to explore opportunities in the area of new and renewable energy.

The two entities will form a joint venture through their respective subsidiaries, NTPC said in a statement.

"NTPC and ONGC have collaborated to form a Joint Venture Company (JVC) through their Green Energy Subsidiaries (NTPC Green Energy Ltd and ONGC Green Energy Ltd) to further promote their interest in renewable and new energy arena," it said.

1537 people loved this story

Brookfield proposes massive investment in renewable energy sector in Andhra

NGEL has also submitted an application to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the incorporation of a 50:50 Joint Venture Company with OGL, the statement said.

The JV will venture into various renewable energy (RE) and new energy opportunities, including solar, wind, energy storage, e-mobility, carbon credits, and green credits.

It will also seek opportunities to acquire renewable energy assets and consider participation in upcoming offshore wind tenders in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

"Considering their domain expertise and resources, both entities are poised to contribute significantly to India's renewable energy landscape, driving innovation and fostering environmental stewardship," the statement said.

  • Just In
  • NTPC
  • ONGC
  • Renewable Energy