Leading global cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) sees increased adoption of artificial intelligence and GenAI technologies by startups from India, and it is keen to further strengthen this relationship with the domestic tech community.

Today, AI and GenAI have become the dominant technology theme. Companies regardless of their size are engaging with these platforms and startups with the goal of helping run their businesses better.

In an interaction with YourStory, Tiffany Bloomquist, Head of Startups, General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, AWS, said, “They (startups) are open to figuring out about the latest in technology and looking at how they leverage it to solve customer problems.”

She further added, “These startups are bringing GenAI into their business problems to come out with brand new solutions.”

Tiffany Bloomquist (left), Head of Startups, GM, Asia Pacific & Japan, AWS and Jon Jones, VP and Global Head of Startups, AWS

AWS has an array of products and services revolving around AI and GenAI, be it foundational models, large language models, processors, or marketplaces to help startups either scale their business or explore new boundaries.

Bloomquist said Indian startups are not just disrupting the traditional industries with their solutions but are also keen on exploring markets outside of India. “We are helping them expand beyond the borders,” she added.

AWS has been closely engaged with the startup ecosystem through various avenues like accelerator programmes, providing cloud credit, assisting in go-to-market strategies, customer connects etc.

Numerous startups from India have already been selected to be in many of AWS' global startup accelerator programmes. India has emerged as the third largest startup ecosystem after the United States and China.

As an example, AWS recently had its GenAI Loft programme in Bengaluru, which enables startups, developers and AI enthusiasts to get hands-on access to its range of AI products and services.

Jon Jones, VP and Global Head of Startups, AWS, said, “There is high technical capabilities in India and we see the emergence of many AI producers with the ability to finetune and customise the various solutions.”

AWS believes the wide variety of AI and GenAI choices it offers to the startups can help them scale their business but with those products which are best suited for them. “We want them to think big but start small and they have to be careful about the cost of any solution,” Bloomquist said.

“Our programmes allow them to scale more easily with access to partners and customers,” she said.

At the same time, AWS' network of partners and customers is also helping startups to get wider linkages. Larger enterprises are also keen to engage with startups as it helps them think differently.

Jones believes that every company should incorporate AI to solve their hard problems. “It is a massive enabling technology,” he remarked.

He does not see this rush towards the field of AI as turning into a bubble, but rather, termed it as an opportunity.