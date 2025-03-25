Infineon Technologies opens GCC in Ahmedabad

Semiconductor company Infineon Technologies has opened a new global capability centre (GCC) in Ahmedabad, expanding its presence in the country.

The GCC in Ahmedabad, located at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), will focus on research and development for advanced chip design, product software, IT and systems and application engineering. This centre is expected to create over 500 jobs in the next five years.

With more than 2,500 employees, Infineon India has been driving R&D and innovation for almost over 25 years in the country`s semiconductor ecosystem.

"Our new capability centre will play a key role in Infineon's global innovation strategy and supplement our R&D landscape", said Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck.

“As a global leader in the semiconductor industry, we will further contribute to the development of the Indian semiconductor industry by leveraging our innovation capabilities as well as the growing talent pool in India," he further added.

Infineon India Managing Director Vinay Shenoy said the opening of the new GCC will also help in developing the local innovation ecosystem of universities, startups and small and medium enterprises.

The GCC of Infineon in Ahmedabad is the first centre to receive approval under the recently launched Gujarat Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy (2025-30).

Infineon Technologies is a global semiconductor company focused on power systems and IoT. The company has around 58,060 employees worldwide and generated revenues of about 15 billion euros in the 2024 fiscal year (ending September 30).