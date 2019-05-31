For many girls, their first period comes as a shock because they haven't been taught about menstruation. Parents often feel uncomfortable talking about it and the human reproduction chapter at school comes much later. Early education about menstruation is limited because of the stigma surrounding it, and Aditi Gupta is on a mission to change this for the better.





In a Community Chat on the HerStory Women On A Mission group on Facebook, Aditi Gupta, the Co-founder of Menstrupedia, answered questions about explaining menstruation to children. Menstrupedia is a resourceful guide that aims to help girls and women stay informed about menstrual health.





Here are a few excerpts from the conversation.









HerStory Community: What's the best age to tell children about menstruation? How much in depth do you explain about menstrual hygiene products and topics like sex?





Aditi Gupta: It’s best to tell them when they ask the first question. If the child asks about sanitary pads by watching TV commercials, please tell her what are they for, what periods are and why they happen. Periods are a part of reproductive health, and our approach should be dealing with one piece of simple information at a time. The child's knowledge base can then grow as the child grows and experiences puberty. There are some useful resources you can use from Menstrupedia as well.





HS: The conversation about menstruation among classmates was quite awkward and almost felt wrong. How early should children be taught about menstruation, and how can schools help?





AG: The conversation about periods should start much before girls get their first periods. School children can be taught about periods from the age of nine. Schools can help by not skipping that chapter on the human reproductive system. There are many audio-visual teaching aids available online, which the teachers can use to educate children about menstruation.





HS: How do you suggest the topic of menstruation is introduced to young boys, so that stigma is done away with, right at the grass root level?





AG: My favourite sessions on periods have been with boys. The younger the boys are, the better, as they do not form the idea of separating 'boys’ things' or 'girls’ things.' I was taking a session for children in grade four, and explaining the various body parts involved in menstruation, such as the uterus, Fallopian tube and ovaries. Since these organs are new and interesting to them, there is no stigma; just the curiosity which the educators must cater to.





HS: Usually, it's the mums who go explain menstruation to their kids. How should dads go about educating their kids about periods?





AG: The first step is to be informed about the subject themselves; know the biological aspect, as well as the practical aspects of getting periods. They can take help from informative books or websites and talk to their kids about periods. Dad should be a person to whom kids can turn to when they have questions about periods or their bodies in general.





