EDITIONS
Education

Mission Menstruation: Aditi Gupta, Co-founder, Menstrupedia on how to talk to children about periods

In a Community Chat on the HerStory Women On A Mission Facebook group, Aditi Gupta, Co-founder of Menstrupedia shares her insights on approaching children about menstruation.

Sasha R
31st May 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

For many girls, their first period comes as a shock because they haven't been taught about menstruation. Parents often feel uncomfortable talking about it and the human reproduction chapter at school comes much later. Early education about menstruation is limited because of the stigma surrounding it, and Aditi Gupta is on a mission to change this for the better.


In a Community Chat on the HerStory Women On A Mission group on Facebook, Aditi Gupta, the Co-founder of Menstrupedia, answered questions about explaining menstruation to children. Menstrupedia is a resourceful guide that aims to help girls and women stay informed about menstrual health.


Here are a few excerpts from the conversation.


Aditi Gupta


HerStory Community: What's the best age to tell children about menstruation? How much in depth do you explain about menstrual hygiene products and topics like sex?


Aditi Gupta: It’s best to tell them when they ask the first question. If the child asks about sanitary pads by watching TV commercials, please tell her what are they for, what periods are and why they happen. Periods are a part of reproductive health, and our approach should be dealing with one piece of simple information at a time. The child's knowledge base can then grow as the child grows and experiences puberty. There are some useful resources you can use from Menstrupedia as well.


HS: The conversation about menstruation among classmates was quite awkward and almost felt wrong. How early should children be taught about menstruation, and how can schools help?


AG: The conversation about periods should start much before girls get their first periods. School children can be taught about periods from the age of nine. Schools can help by not skipping that chapter on the human reproductive system. There are many audio-visual teaching aids available online, which the teachers can use to educate children about menstruation.


HS: How do you suggest the topic of menstruation is introduced to young boys, so that stigma is done away with, right at the grass root level?


AG: My favourite sessions on periods have been with boys. The younger the boys are, the better, as they do not form the idea of separating 'boys’ things' or 'girls’ things.' I was taking a session for children in grade four, and explaining the various body parts involved in menstruation, such as the uterus, Fallopian tube and ovaries. Since these organs are new and interesting to them, there is no stigma; just the curiosity which the educators must cater to.


HS: Usually, it's the mums who go explain menstruation to their kids. How should dads go about educating their kids about periods?


AG: The first step is to be informed about the subject themselves; know the biological aspect, as well as the practical aspects of getting periods. They can take help from informative books or websites and talk to their kids about periods. Dad should be a person to whom kids can turn to when they have questions about periods or their bodies in general.


To be part of more conversations, join the HerStory Women On A Mission group on Facebook


Also Read

In spite of Padman, the conversation around menstrual health needs to continue, says Aditi Gupt...





5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

Priya Kumar on why good storytelling isn’t about following a trend but creating content that is relatable

by Tanvi Dubey

Guterres appoints Indian-origin Anita Bhatia as UN-Women's deputy executive director

by Press Trust of India

Nirmala Sitharaman will be India's first full-time woman finance minister

by Tanvi Dubey

From getting married at 5, working as an Anganwadi cook, and the face of Mission Shakti – the story of Odisha MP Pramila Bisoi

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Remya Haridas: 5 things you should know about this new woman MP from Kerala

by Sasha R

Capable or incompetent - what you tell yourself becomes the truth: Rachel Hollis, best-selling author, motivational speaker

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi