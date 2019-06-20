EDITIONS
Healthcare

It's tough, but there's hope: Deepika Padukone continues fight against mental illness

At a fundraising dinner for mental health in New York, actor Deepika Padukone speaks about the 'tough challenge' that mental illness poses to society and says it's important to be patient and have hope.

Tanvi Dubey
20th Jun 2019
22+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Deepika Padukone brought mental heath, typically brushed under the carpet in India, into the spotlight in 2015 when she spoke about her struggle with depression. Since then, she has vociferously championed the need to change the way we look at mental health.


At a fundraising dinner for Youth Anxiety Center in New York, the actor used the opportunity to speak about mental illness. In an Instagram post she later wrote:


"Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge...but my experience with the illness has taught me so much; to be patient for one..but most importantly that there is 'Hope'!"


Deepika also met beauty mogul Kendal Jenner at the fundraiser and shared pictures in the post.


The actor has often spoken about mental health and wellbeing since she revealed the challenges she faced with mental illness at the peak of her career. In one of her earlier talks she had said, "When I shared my story first, I did not feel any stigma or shame attached to it. And the reason I came out in the open about it was because I just did not want to feel what I was feeling, I did not let depression to get the better of me. So, I think the root cause is stigma. And the day we, as a society, can together get over that stigma and raise awareness about mental health issues, we will win this battle," she added.


India and China top the list when it comes to depression and mental illness. WHO reports that based on the Indian National Health Survey of 2015-16 one in 20 Indians suffers from depression.


Hence, conversations around this issue are crucial, especially from someone like Deepika, who also started the Live, Lough, Laugh Foundation with Anna Chandy to "reduce the stigma, create awareness, and change the way we look at mental health".


In yet another post on Instagram, Deepika shed light on the Youth Anxiety Center and its work. The centre helps teens and young adults with anxiety disorders.


As Deepika says from her own experience, there is hope. As long as we work together to address this issue.



Also Read

5 things to keep in mind when your loved one suffers from mental illness

Also Read

How Deepika Padukone spread awareness about depression, a disease she fought against


22+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tanvi Dubey
If you don't speak up for yourself no one will. Speak up, make your voice matter. Never one to shy away from standing up for issues that matter, Tanvi believes that love conquers all.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

How China’s biggest angel fund plans to conquer India; Car Dekho enters insurance segment

Latest Stories

Banker, singer, social activist, and Maharashtra CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis is spearheading a talent hunt for underprivileged children

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the woman entrepreneur who planned the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding

by Tanvi Dubey

Reshma Saujani of Girls Who Code tells women to be Brave, Not Perfect

by Tanvi Dubey

This app by a woman entrepreneur lets employees fearlessly Woice opinions about the workplace

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Facebook teams up with filmmaker Kiran Rao to tell powerful stories with mobile as medium

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Uber ties up with MOWO, aims to create jobs for women as Uber Eats delivery partners

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Active Hours by Prime Venture Partners

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

FANI- Fundraiser for Odisha Cyclone Victims

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Youth speak forum

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online