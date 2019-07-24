Meet the woman entrepreneur who jet-sets across the world on work with her 11-month-old

Aakanksha Bhargava and daughter Samaira

Aakanksha Bhargava is CEO and President of PM Relocations, a three-decade-old, Gurugram-based company at the forefront of the packing and moving industry. Also a mother, she travels across the world with Samaira, her 11-month-old daughter, on work. Her baby’s quite the traveller: till date, she’s been on 28 flights!





I speak to Aakanksha on a day she is travelling to the US to attend a number of conferences and meetings. “Samaira has been throwing up all night and like every mother, I am a little nervous as this is going to be a big trip,” she says.





That apart, this driven woman entrepreneur believes there’s nothing daunting about taking your baby along on work.





Aakanksha was just 21 when she joined the family business after completing her MBA from SP Jain School of Management in 2007. In nine years, under Aakanksha leadership, PMR has expanded its base to 14 offices across India, including Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The company’s bottom line saw an impressive jump: from a turnover of Rs 2 crore in 2010 to Rs 60 crore as of March 2019.









A life-changing moment





Aakanksha got married in 2015 and reveals she “was very nervous” when she wanted to plan a family as “I knew it was going to be a big challenge”.





“Most women entrepreneurs are sceptical when they think of becoming pregnant because it changes your life overall. You are accountable to so many people, and the thought of taking a break is scary, because you have to take it all along together – your business and motherhood,” she says.





When Aakanksha conceived in 2017, she had a major complication and was suggested bed rest for 11 weeks. “It was a big punishment for me, and I used to worry thinking what would happen when the baby was born, and how I would get back to work, keep the staff motivated, etc.”





Thankfully, things fell into place and Aakanksha was back at home on the 31st day after giving birth. “I created a room for her at the office. I would feed her there, play and spend time with her,” she says.





When the baby was two-and-a-half-months-old, they began travelling together.





“I remember my first trip with Samaira was to Goa and I was as nervous as any mother could be. Thankfully, it went off well, and since then, we have travelled to different places - Goa, Bombay, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Amsterdam, Dubai, Thailand, Prague, and now the US. By the end of this trip, she would have completed 40 flights.”





Support makes it possible





Aakanksha is emphatic that she is lucky and blessed to have the support of her husband and parents. “They always travel with me and take care of Samaira when I attend meetings. But on the flight and outside of my work, she is always with me. I am a hands-on parent and this support allows me to follow my passion,” she says.





Travelling is never easy, especially being on long-haul flights. She remembers a time when Samaira did not sleep for the entire nine hours and was in her lap the entire way. “It’s a lot on your body and mind, but I like it that way,” she says. “I push myself saying, karna hai and never think nahin ho sakta. It is possible.”





To those wanting to balance motherhood and entrepreneurship, Aakanksha says you need to be really driven. Of her own experience, she says, “First of all, find that passion. Secondly, I believe motherhood is a blessing, go for it - if you want to. Lastly, it’s important to build an ecosystem around you. If women can build companies, they can build a support ecosystem too. Also every mother is doing her best, so make your own rules and listen to your gut.”





The biggest reason for her multitasking habit, Aakanksha feels, is Samaira herself. “She gives me that vibe, ‘Go for it!’ So listen to your baby.”





Once Samaira grows up and starts school, she will not be able to travel so much. By then, Aakanksha hopes to streamline her work so she doesn’t have to travel much. “My goal is to expand PNR Solutions and also work on my blog. I hope I can continue scaling the company and building resources,” Aakanksha says.













(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)











