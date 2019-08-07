A
Survey

Breastfeeding in public is a challenge for Indian mothers due to lack of resources and stigma, says report

Observing World Breastfeeding Week, Momspresso conducted a survey among Indian mothers about the challenges they face while breastfeeding in public.

Sasha R
7th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Although breastfeeding is a natural and vital part of being a mother, there is a severe lack of facilities that enable her to breastfeed comfortably in public. Mothers who breastfeed in public are also met with stares from strangers, leading to embarrassment.


Breastfeeding report

There is a crucial need to create safe and hygienic spaces for mothers to take breastfeed in public and tackle the stigma surrounding it.


To observe World Breastfeeding Week (Aug 1-7), Momspresso, a user-generated content platform for women across India, recently conducted a survey to find out the main challenges faced by breastfeeding Indian mothers, and released a report based on the findings.


The survey was conducted through a web-link based questionnaire, and focused on 900 mothers, aged between 25 and 45, across metros and non-metros on the Momspresso portal.


The report says that 93 percent of mothers find breastfeeding in public very difficult and unpleasant owing to the lack of breastfeeding rooms. Only 6 percent said they found dedicated breastfeeding/nursing rooms. It also found that 83 percent of working mothers have breastfed in public.


The most common places the mothers said they have breastfed their children in were their own cars, public transport, restaurants, car parking lots, and trial rooms.


Some of the most 'awkward' places they reported breastfeeding in were broom closets at airports, crowded beaches, under trees, waiting areas of passport offices, bank queues, and bus stops. Other places the mothers mentioned were in the toilet, temple queues, during family functions, and parent-teacher meetings at schools.


According to the report, the two major barriers to breastfeeding in public are lack of appropriate/hygienic/safe places to breastfeed, and discomfort due to people staring/lack of privacy.


Speaking about the survey results, Parul Ohri, Founder of Momspresso said,


"While there has been extensive conversation around the benefits of breastfeeding, much less has been spoken about the actual challenges of breastfeeding at work and in public places. New mothers are intent on breastfeeding to ensure their babies get the best nutritional start possible, but they also need that intent to be supported by simple facilities such as a designated breastfeeding space in public areas such as restaurants, banks, offices, and malls."


Also Read

Meet the mothers breastfeeding not just their children but unknown infants too

Also Read

A mom, a daadi and naani get together to solve a new mom’s biggest painpoint – breastfeeding in...


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

3 hours ago
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

3 hours ago
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring worxogo

5 hours ago
play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019

Latest Stories

Gone too soon: ‘People’s minister’ Sushma Swaraj passes away

by Rekha Balakrishnan

India's first licensed fisherwoman Rekha Karthikeyan is riding a new wave of hope

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Breaking the silence: these 5 women-led startups are tackling mental health issues in India

by Sasha R

Emma Watson launches sexual harassment helpline in England and Wales

by Sasha R

If you don’t believe in your idea, nobody else will: Shalini Warrier, COO of Federal Bank, tells women entrepreneurs

by Rekha Balakrishnan

How this young mother became an entrepreneur with her range of organic baby food products

by Urvi Jacob

Partner Events

Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore