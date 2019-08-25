Check out these 5 must-watch Netflix shows for women by women

There is a plethora of shows and movies which have men taking the lead and “rescue” the damsel in distress. Then, there are many others in which women carry the emotional baggage of the male protagonists and make compromise without a second thought.





But when women take the lead, stand their ground, and are not objectified on screen, the narrative changes. These stories empower the women who watch these shows, letting them know they are capable of being their own people and conquering anything they put their minds to.





Here are five shows on Netflix that revolve around badass and inspiring women that will definitely give you a boost in confidence.





Grace and Frankie

Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard Morris









Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this Netflix original was first aired in 2015. It revolves around rivals-turned-best friends Grace and Frankie who are left flabbergasted when their husbands reveal they are gay and are in love with each other.





After subsequent divorces, Grace and Frankie decide to start up together with a menage a moi device Vybrant, which is aimed at older women and considers health issues like arthritis and weight. The duo, although in their senior years, insist on staying financially independent and exploring their individualities.





With contrasting personalities, the two prove that age is truly just a number. Through rib-tickling quarrels, heart-to-hearts as best friends, adventurous love lives, and empathising over family woes, they effortlessly win over viewers’ hearts.





The fifth season of the show was aired earlier this year, and the sixth season is slated for release in 2020.





One Day At A Time

Created by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce









A remake of the 1975 American sitcom One Day At A Time, the Netflix original revolves around the Cuban-American Alvarez family, and follows the unique journey of each member.





The show first aired in 2017, and stars Rita Moreno as Lydia, the feisty grandmother; Justina Machado, as Penelope the single mother who used to serve in the military and lives with PTSD and depression; and Isabella Gomez as Elena, the teenager exploring her sexuality.





It throws light on the struggles of an immigrant family in the United States, from Lydia’s journey to getting American citizenship to Penelope being looked down upon as a woman of colour. It portrays Elena coming out to her family and forming a relationship with Syd, who identifies as non-binary. It also shows Elena’s brother Alex being bullied at school for the colour of his skin.





Despite the hardships the family goes through, they stick together and tackle their battles head-on, with a whole lot of humour and emotion.





After three seasons of One Day At A Time, Netflix announced its cancellation earlier this year. However, the show was picked up by Pop TV, a CBS subsidiary, after fans fought for it to be revived.









Orange Is The New Black

Created by Jenji Kohan









Based on the 2010 memoir Orange Is The New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison by Piper Kerman, this Netflix original revolves around the hardships, violence, and struggles faced by women in prison, as well as the friendships they form.





First aired in 2013, Orange Is The New Black focusses on Piper, played by Taylor Schilling, who is sentenced to 15 months in a minimum-security women's prison for a money-laundering crime she was involved in, with former partner Alex Vause, played by Laura Prepon.





At the prison, Piper meets an array of women with diverse and unique backgrounds, like Sophia, a trans woman involved in credit-card fraud, Nicky who is a former drug addict, Daya who grew up in an abusive environment, and Russian prison chef Red.





Following the individual stories of the characters, and showing how they live together in prison, Orange Is The New Black came to an end in July this year with its seventh and final season.





GLOW

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch









Inspired by the 1980s women's wrestling group Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, GLOW tells the story of Ruth Wilder, played by Alison Brie, who is an out-of-work, struggling actor in Los Angeles. First aired in 2017, the Netflix original is a comedy about sisterhood in the world of wrestling.





Ruth finds her last shot at fame when she finds the opportunity to join the league of women's wrestling, complete with glitz and glamour. She works with another 12 Hollywood dropouts, and has to compete with Debbie Eagan, played by Betty Gilpin, a former TV actor who left the industry to have a baby.





The third season of GLOW was released earlier this month, and although it has not been confirmed, fans speculate there will be a fourth season soon.









Good Girls

Created by Jenna Bans









First aired in 2018, Good Girls follows the story of three suburban mothers, two of whom are sisters, struggling to make ends meet. It stars Mae Whitman as Annie, Retta as Ruby, and Christina Hendricks as Beth.





The three women, facing financial struggles of their own, decide to rob a supermarket together, under the assumption that it would be a one-off incident - a perfect crime. What they don't realise, is that they are in for a whole lot of unpleasant consequences, involving a drug-smuggling gang and the police.





The Netflix original does a great job with blending sisterhood, the suburban narrative, dark comedy and crime. The second season of Good Girls was released in May this year, and the third season is expected to be released in 2020.









