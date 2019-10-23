These four women entrepreneurs are making textile jewellery popular

Our environment is in danger and while young and brave girls like Greta Thunberg are calling for change and action, there is so much each of us can do.





Take, for example, the fashion industry, which generates a lot of waste. This is mostly textile or apparel waste categorised as pre-consumer or post-consumer waste. While there are multiple clusters across India working on textile recycling, some women entrepreneurs are recycling using textiles to create lightweight, contemporary jewellery.

Textile jewellery

Textile jewellery is handcrafted and some of the brands that are selling apparel are also recycling leftover textile to create jewellery and minimise their waste.





Some women entrepreneurs who are making waves with their textile jewellery include:





Harshita Gautam

Gursakhi Lugani

Paulami Saha

Aditi Prakash





L-R: Harshita Gautam, Gursakhi Lugani, Paulami Saha, and Aditi Prakash





PAULAMI, Paulami Saha

Based out of New Delhi, accessory designer Paulami Saha’s eponymous label sells handmade textile jewellery. The collection includes neckpieces, earrings, bags and brooches, etc. The jewellery is made by women from marginalised sections and who work from the comfort of their homes.





Paulami studied at NIFT Hyderabad and wanted to work in industrial design but when she had the idea of creating jewellery she decided to startup in 2013.

Makutu by Diaries of Nomad, Harshita Gautam

Started in 2013 by Harshita Gautam Diaries of Nomad has a textile line jewellery line called Makutu.





Makutu in Maori means ‘magic’ and the fabric is eco-friendly and is created from leftover textiles from Nomad’s creations. The range of jewellery includes neckpieces, earrings, anklets, bracelets, and brooches. The jewellery is bohemian in nature and in line with the brand’s gypsy vibes.





Harshitha has worn many hats: she was a Spanish linguist, and then worked with an MNC for two years. While travelling on the Pune-Mumbai highway she saw a gypsy. Taken in by her look and clothing she followed her home and that is how she started Nomad, creating the ghagra, a free-size bohemian skirt. Eventually, she started creating more apparel, which piled up the waste by the brand. So, they started recycling it on the side and creating jewellery under Makutu.

NakhreWaali by Gursakhi Lugani

Gursakhi Lugani started NakhreWaali, which uses traditional textiles to create accessories and jewellery. The 26-year-old has karigars working for her brand and is based out of Gurugram. Her focus is on earrings, which are a big hit and caught the attention of designers like Masaba Gupta.





When Rhea Kapoor saw designer Masaba Gupta wearing her creations she called Gursakhi to pick up earrings for her sister and now NakhreWaali has prominent Bollywood clients such as Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and film producer Guneet Monga, among others.





The brand has also spread its wings and entered international markets such as Dubai, Milan, Paris, Bahrain and Virginia.





“Almost 20 percent of the total order comes from international markets,” says Gursakhi.





Pure Ghee Designs, Aditi Prakash

Started in 2010 by Aditi Prakash who trained as a sculptor and an industrial designer, Pure Ghee Designs is an accessory brand inspired by the colours and textiles of India. The name of her brand was inspired by a gift of ghee Aditi received from a craftsman.





“The affection behind the gesture, and the wholesomeness of the gift inspired her to name her brand ‘Pure Ghee’. The name symbolises quality, and a love for life that is intrinsically Indian, comforting and joyful,” the brand’s website states.





They have a range of floral neckpieces, earrings, studs, bangles and brooch among other accessories.

There are multiple other apparel and saree brands that are using leftover textile to make jewellery. Which is your favourite textile jewellery brand? Tell us in the comments section below.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)











