Meet the 6 women who are cooking up a storm on Instagram

Food porn is a legit part of the modern lexicon, and these six women Instagrammers are serving up enticing eye candy and dollops of inspiration every day.





We believe Instagram was built for food. It’s a popular subject on the social media platform and women are making money out of it too.





Have food, will eat is now a thing of the past. Modern experiences go like this. If you have food in front of you, you need to whip out your smartphone, click from different angles, and post the images on Instagram for the world to see. Otherwise, you are not doing justice to the food or the experience.





For some, food is beyond photographs; it’s a passion. While their images are delectable as their food, their gastronomic experiences, including recipes, are enticing. Well, who would say no to food?





With brand deals, endorsements, and thousands of followers, meet these six foodie women influencers on Instagram who are riding home the gravy train!

Asha Shiv @foodfashionparty (111K followers)

Asha Shiv uses her Instagram page Food Fashion Party to talk about food, stories of how it came about, and most importantly, how we can cook without a fuss. She considers food an “art” and tries to be as creative with her food as she can. Asha lives in San Francisco and her day job is in finance. On her website, she says, “I am Indian and love mixing Indian spices with different cuisines, to create a very delicate and perfectly balanced concoction. Most of my food has a touch of Indian spices, but in a modern way.” From churro sandwiches to sweet potato patties and poondu kuzhambu, her food hits the taste buds, all the way.

Hina Bisht @funfoodandfrolic (133k followers)





After completing her MBA from Banasthali Vidyapith, Hina worked for four years as a financial analyst before she had her eureka moment. She switched from a full-time banker to a food blogger. Fun Food Frolic showcases everyday Indian food, and memories of her childhood. She also replicates some recipes from her mother’s kitchen. From besan ladoos, matar kachori, and pasta to fun food dabbas, her Instagram page is replete with stunning pictures and eye-catching presentations.

Nikita Varma @iamdatingfood (185K followers)

This Delhi-based food blogger shares her experiences on “sinful food dates”. She says on her website, “Every time I go out on a date, I try to explore food from different places and regions.” Initially, she uploaded pictures as a foodie, and the concept took off when the page began gaining popularity. Nikita describes her experiences with different restaurants and cuisines with some splendid photography and vivid descriptions. On her Instagram page, you can find food from simple aloo parathas to exotic burgers and flavourful chaats.

Uma Raghuraman @masterchefmom (68.2K followers)

This mother of two is a popular food blogger who posts her creation on Instagram as well. She claims to have over 900 original recipes. Her page mostly showcases traditional South Indian recipes in a simple presentation style, with props readily available at home. From idlis, dosas, vadas, upma, and different kinds of pulao to food specific to South Indian festivals, this Master Chef Mom is there to guide you all the way.

Natasha Diddee @thegutlessfoodie (94.3K followers)





Natasha Diddee is a 45-year-old chef who lost her entire stomach to two perforated ulcers and a tumour in 2012. Determined not to approach her second shot at life through the lens of fear, she got off the operating table, and into her kitchen to find ways to rise above her condition. Today, she is a famous blogger, social media star, and also an author. Her focus is diverse – as her food is from different cuisines. Brilliantly photographed and presented, the Instagram page is a sight for sore eyes.

Maunika Gowardhan @cookinacurry (140K followers)

The UK-based chef and other was born and raised in Mumbai. Her work with food involves recreating Indian food of her culture and heritage. Her essence is India with earthy spices and fresh herbs. Apart from being a chef and food blogger, she networks extensively through events and TV appearances to popularise Indian food. She is also the author of the cookbook Indian Kitchen, which features age-old recipes of traditional Indian curries. On her Instagram page, Maunika takes us on a gastronomic journey that encompasses different cuisines and tastes.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







