I am a self-made, independent woman: Anushka Sharma in open letter on Instagram

Celebrities are no strangers to finding false rumours about themselves spreading like wildfire across social media. With trolls and hate comments plastered across their accounts, it can be difficult to decide whether to deny certain claims or stay silent about them.





In an open letter on her Instagram account, actor Anushka Sharma spoke about the malicious rumours blaming her for issues that arise in the Indian cricket team, attributing it to the fact that she is married to skipper Virat Kohli.





“I have stayed quiet through all those times when I was blamed for the performance of my then-boyfriend, now-husband Virat, and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket,” she stated.





She also talked about how people have wrongfully accused her of receiving preferential treatment, participating in closed-door meetings, and influencing selection processes.





“My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc, when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet,” she added.









Referring to a recent comment made by former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer, claiming that one of the members of the Indian team’s selection committee served tea to her, Anushka said,





“If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but, don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations.”





Anushka then emphasised not being a pawn to spread false ideas or agendas and made it clear that her name should be left out of discussions that discredit anyone, be it members of the selection board or her husband Virat Kohli.





Concluding the letter, the actor said,





“I have led my life, built my own career with the utmost dignity and I am not going to compromise that for anything. I am a self-made, independent woman who only happens to be the wife of a cricketer.”

Sharma also shared the same letter on Twitter.









(Edited by Suman Singh)







