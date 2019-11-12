Anne Hathaway, the Hollywood star, entered the movie industry in 2001. Her first role as the lead in The Princess Diaries was her first step into stardom. Born on November 12, 1982, the actor celebrates her 37th birthday today.





She grew up in Milburn, New Jersey and trained to be a theatre actor. She was the first and only teenager to be accepted by the The Barrow Group, a theatre company and acting school in New York.





In 2015, she was one of the highest paid female actors in the world. She has won an Oscar for Supporting Role in Les Miserables and multiple awards including a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe.





Apart from acting, she is also involved in writing, developing, and producing movies. A social activist, she champions for girls and women as a longtime UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador. She is also a founding member of the Time’s Up. She is also vocal about a low-plastic lifestyle and promotes practices for a cleaner and better environment.

On her birthday, here are quotes by the actor that teaches us that life has to lived with love and compassion.





“You cannot live your life to please others. The choice must be yours.”





“I think the only thing in life that you really have to worry about is how you treat other people. If you mess up and treat someone else badly, you apologise, and you don't apologise for anything else. Be yourself and go for it.”





“I don't take anything for granted. I've been given extraordinary opportunities, I've also fought for extraordinary opportunities. So I don't believe you're ever just there in this golden moment. You probably always have to remind people that you're there, that you have something to offer, maybe something beyond what they could imagine for you.”





“But you have to remember in life that there's a positive to every negative and a negative to every positive.”





“Life for me these days is a lot about letting the unknown be wonderful.”





“Oftentimes, what you wind up learning is very different than what you expect.”





“I gave up my struggle with perfection a long time ago. That is a concept I don't find very interesting anymore. Everyone just wants to look good in the photographs. I think that is where some of the pressure comes from. Be happy. Be yourself, the day is about a lot more.”





“A bad love experience is no reason to fear a new love experience.”





“Mellow doesn't always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life.”





“There's something very addictive about people pleasing. It's a thought pattern and a habit that feels really, really good until it becomes desperate.”





“Whatever you are made of, be the best of that.”





"Finding yourself takes as long as it takes, and I'm still in the process. It's not as if I'm sitting in the lotus position ready to dole out advice. Some days are still like, Whoa, I just fell off this cliff again! But learning how to be kind to yourself while you’re discovering who you are is something I wish for everybody. Not having all the answers, not knowing what to do, and making mistakes — those aren’t reasons to beat yourself up."









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)























