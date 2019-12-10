South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

The winner of Miss Universe 2019 pageant, South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi, says leadership is the most important thing to teach young girls today.

By Sasha R
10th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Miss Universe 2019 pageant took place on December 9 in the United States, where Miss South Africa – Zozibini Tunzi – was crowned the final winner.


Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson and Mexico's Sofia Aragon were the first and second runner-up.


Tunzi, who is the third South African woman to win the pageant, addressed the judges and audience in a strong and heartfelt way while talking about her journey, and during the final question-answer round.


Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi, crowned Miss Universe 2019

"I come from strong women who have fought not only to be recognised as humans, but to be recognised as intelligent and capable leaders. Because of those women, I'm here today and it is now my responsibility to inspire others to lead, to be the best, and stay confident in everything that they do," she said.


She was also asked whether the leaders of today are doing enough to protect future generations from climate change, to which she said,


"We have children protesting for climate, and I feel like as adults, we should join as well. We should have corporations join as well, and the government should take it seriously. It's up to us to keep our planet safe."


When asked about what she believes the most important thing society should be teaching young girls today is, the 26-year-old strongly proclaimed,


"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don't want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity. We should be teaching young girls to take up space."


India's Vartika Singh also took part in the competition but did not make it into the top 10.


Swe Zin Htet, who represented Myanmar, made news after she came out as a lesbian before the competition. Hailing from a country that criminalises homosexuality, she has been lauded for being brave.


The 20-year-old was quoted saying, 


"I want the world to accept the LGBTQ+ community and their right to choose their own path and pursuit of happiness. We should always have the freedom of choice and promote equality."


2019 has been a landmark year in the fight for diversity and inclusion. This year, for the first time ever, Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA, and Miss Universe pageants were all won by women of colour.


Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA, Nia Franklin was the winner of Miss America, and Kaleigh Garris won Miss Teen USA.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

After winning Miss Universe at 22, how Lara Dutta hustled her way to build a beauty & skincare business

Also Read

Abandoned at 7 for being a transwoman to winning Miss World Diversity thrice in a row – the journey of Naaz Joshi


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur started up in the edtech sector, is all set to clock Rs 150 Cr in revenue

Rekha Balakrishnan

How this 26-year-old woman from Solapur put Mauritius on the global map with UNESCO-backed Eco-Warriors

Sutrishna Ghosh

At 34, Finland's Sanna Marin to become world's youngest Prime Minister

Sasha R

[Human Rights Day] Meet the women fighting for human rights in India

Sasha R
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why true inclusion is beyond gender

Neiharika Rajiv

[Human Rights Day] Meet the women fighting for human rights in India

Sasha R

[Human Rights Day] How 2,500 survivors have come together to start a forum to fight human trafficking

Rekha Balakrishnan

At 34, Finland's Sanna Marin to become world's youngest Prime Minister

Sasha R

Top 7 remedies for sexual harassment at the workplace

Malavika Rajkumar

[Year in Review 2019] From Priyanka Chopra and Mary Kom to Dutee Chand and Ritu Karidhal: the top 30 women newsmakers of 2019

Tanvi Dubey

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore