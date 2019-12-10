South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

The Miss Universe 2019 pageant took place on December 9 in the United States, where Miss South Africa – Zozibini Tunzi – was crowned the final winner.





Puerto Rico's Madison Anderson and Mexico's Sofia Aragon were the first and second runner-up.





Tunzi, who is the third South African woman to win the pageant, addressed the judges and audience in a strong and heartfelt way while talking about her journey, and during the final question-answer round.





Zozibini Tunzi, crowned Miss Universe 2019

"I come from strong women who have fought not only to be recognised as humans, but to be recognised as intelligent and capable leaders. Because of those women, I'm here today and it is now my responsibility to inspire others to lead, to be the best, and stay confident in everything that they do," she said.





She was also asked whether the leaders of today are doing enough to protect future generations from climate change, to which she said,





"We have children protesting for climate, and I feel like as adults, we should join as well. We should have corporations join as well, and the government should take it seriously. It's up to us to keep our planet safe."





When asked about what she believes the most important thing society should be teaching young girls today is, the 26-year-old strongly proclaimed,





"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don't want to, but because of what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity. We should be teaching young girls to take up space."





India's Vartika Singh also took part in the competition but did not make it into the top 10.





Swe Zin Htet, who represented Myanmar, made news after she came out as a lesbian before the competition. Hailing from a country that criminalises homosexuality, she has been lauded for being brave.





The 20-year-old was quoted saying,





"I want the world to accept the LGBTQ+ community and their right to choose their own path and pursuit of happiness. We should always have the freedom of choice and promote equality."





2019 has been a landmark year in the fight for diversity and inclusion. This year, for the first time ever, Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA, and Miss Universe pageants were all won by women of colour.





Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA, Nia Franklin was the winner of Miss America, and Kaleigh Garris won Miss Teen USA.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







