Indian women politicians receive more online abuse than their US, UK counterparts: Amnesty India report

Nearly 100 women politicians received rape and death threats during the 2019 General Elections, a study conducted by Amnesty International India found.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
27th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amnesty International India in a study concluded that nearly 100 women politicians received rape and death threats on Twitter during the General Elections in 2019.


The study titled, 'Troll Patrol India: Exposing Online Abuse Faced by Women Politicians in India’, conducted in collaboration with Amnesty International – International Secretariat (AI-IS), measured the nature and scale of online abuse faced by women politicians in India.


twitter online abuse female Indian politicians

Image Credits: Amnesty International Report.

Also Read

Meet Jashoda Madhavji, the woman who brought Justin Bieber to India


The study reported that Indian women politicians experience substantially higher abuse than their UK and USA counterparts. It found that out of 724 women contesting the general elections, 95 female politicians received nearly one million hateful mentions on Twitter between March and May, one in five of which was sexist or misogynistic. 


Other key findings include - Muslim women politicians received 94.1 percent more ethnic or religious slurs than those from other religions, women politicians belonging to marginalised castes received 59 percent more caste-based abuse compared to women from other castes and, women politicians from ‘parties other than Bharatiya Janata Party’ experienced more abuse. 


"People should know what women in politics endure, what they have to put up with, and how unequal it becomes for them," said Shazia Ilmi, a member of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 


The study also revealed that women who express their opinions online are targeted with abuse, not just for their opinion, but also other reasons such as gender, religion, caste, marital status, and more. The study raises concerns over increasing online abuse that women, especially prominent women, receive. 


“Touted as a ‘safe place for free expression’, Twitter was popularly envisioned to be a platform where marginalised populations, including women, Dalits, and religious minorities, would have an equal opportunity to make their voices heard. While over the years, the social media platform has evolved into an indispensable tool for political engagement, campaigning, and activism, women are regularly and relentlessly subjected to abuse on the platform, which has a silencing effect on them,” said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director, Amnesty International India.


This is a first of its kind study in the country that looks at online abuse against women politicians. Similar studies have been conducted in the US and the UK.


The study conducted using crowdsourcing, machine learning, and data science,  analysed 114,716 tweets mentioning 95 Indian women politicians in the three months of March-May 2019, in the lead-up to, during, and shortly after the 2019 General Elections in India.


Amnesty has urged Twitter to bring in more policies to make it a safer space for women. The recommendations include: 


  • Publicly sharing comprehensive, meaningful, and disaggregated information about the nature and levels of online abuse against women on a country by country basis, as well as other groups, on the platform, and how they respond to it.
  • Improving its reporting mechanisms to ensure consistent application and better response to complaints of violence and abuse.
  • Providing more clarity about how it interprets and identifies violence and abuse on the platform, and how it handles reports of such abuse.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

News anchor Nina Harrelson calls out body shamer on Twitter; receives widespread support


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this woman entrepreneur started up with Rs 10k from her home and now runs a 100-member communications agency

Rekha Balakrishnan

Use WhatsApp to earn lakhs: these women entrepreneurs show you how

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the Indian-origin woman ranked among the top SaaS CEOs in the world

Thimmaya Poojary

This woman entrepreneur started up at the age of 25 with Rs 5k, clocks Rs 1 Cr turnover in 2 years

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
What India’s ecommerce industry wants from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet Jashoda Madhavji, the woman who spearheaded the marketing campaign for Justin Bieber India tour

Sutrishna Ghosh

Meet the Indian-origin woman ranked among the top SaaS CEOs in the world

Thimmaya Poojary

Mary Kom to be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Sindhu to get Padma Bhushan

Press Trust of India

On Republic Day, 10 inspirational quotes from India's female freedom fighters

Nirandhi Gowthaman

The top women-centric films you must watch out for in 2020

Nirandhi Gowthaman

[National Girl Child Day] How this organisation aims to help girls achieve their full potential

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore