12 inspirational quotes on conquering life’s challenges

Life throws curveballs at you when you least expect it. It’s these challenges and failures that set us on the path for success.





Behind the sweat and blood of successful people, is also the resilience and courage to overcome challenges. These are the qualities that are built over time, with every challenge that you face you build the character. Every time you are struck down, you get up and fight back. You built resilience.





Initial failures are tough to handle. Here are some inspirational quotes to help you overcome life’s challenges and build resilience.









"The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any." – Alice Walker, Novelist





"Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough." - Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host





"We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated." – Maya Angelou, Poet





"Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. "– Helen Keller





"Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, but learning to dance in the rain." – Vivian Greene, British Author













"We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity. "– Barbara De Angelis, Spiritual Teacher





“Life keeps throwing me stones. And I keep finding the diamonds.”– Ana Claudia Antunes, Author





“You’ll never find a better sparring partner than adversity.”– Golda Meir, former Prime Minister of Israel





“To be tested is good. The challenged life may be the best therapist.”– Gail Sheehy, Author and former Journalist





“The most beautiful people I’ve known are those who have known trials, have known struggles, have known loss, and have found their way out of the depths.”– Elizabeth Kübler-Ross, American-Swiss psychologist





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)



