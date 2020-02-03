Leila Janah, a social entrepreneur who was on a mission to end global poverty dies at 37

Leila Janah founded three companies - Samasource, LXMI and Samaschool to help marginalised and poor people the opportunity to earn a decent wage. She had a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
3rd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Leila Janah, a social entrepreneur who was on a mission to end global poverty died on January 24 in a hospital in Manhattan. She died from complications of epithelioid sarcoma. She was 37. 


She was the founder of Samasource, an artificial intelligence company which employs nearly 3,000 people in Kenya, Uganda and India. She believed that the intellect of the poorest people in the world was an untapped source in the global economy. 


Leila Janah

Leila Janah was on a mission to end global poverty. (Image credits:Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Leila was also the founder and CEO of LXMI, a fair-trade, organic skin care company, and Samaschool, a nonprofit organisation that trains people in digital skills, according to Samasource. The luxury cosmetic brand that she started also employed marginalised people and gave them a decent wage. She started the company in 2015 after she saw local people harvesting local nuts in Benin.


It employs hundreds of poor women along the Nile River Valley, largely in Uganda, to harvest Nilotica nuts and turn them into a butter that is exported to the United States for use in the production of its skin-care products. The company has hired more people from other African countries and in India to harvest other ingredients for its products.


According to Samasource, at least half the people hired by the company are women. Its employees have worked under contracts with companies including Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Walmart, Getty Images, Glassdoor and Vulcan Capital. According to the company’s website, it is one of the largest employers in East Africa and has helped more than 50,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. 


In a Facebook post in November, she opened up about her battle with cancer. She wrote, "Epithelioid sarcoma is a rare, strange beast. As it moves through my body, I'm trying to understand what it could possibly teach me. My biggest lesson is awe: I'm awe-struck by the complexity of human biology, and equally by the almost mystical power of human connection and love flowing my way."


Epithelioid sarcoma is a rare, slow-growing type of soft tissue cancer and typically starts as a painless bump. 


She was born to Indian immigrant parents, Sahadev Chirayath and Martine Janah in 1982 in Lewiston, New York, near Niagara Falls. She is survived by her parents, her husband Tassilo Festetics; her parents; a brother, Ved; and her stepdaughter. 



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

6 women whose philanthropic efforts are inspiring social change











  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How an IITian and a Stanford alumnus are set to transform the face of women entrepreneurship

Prateeksha Nayak

This woman entrepreneur started up at 50 with a chemical formula stored in her father’s vault

Vishal Krishna

Here are the 78 women MPs who are going to be the political face of India

Sasha R

Who are the Brazilian and Sri Lankan women awarded the Padma Shri?

Nirandhi Gowthaman
Daily Capsule
What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[World Cancer Day] 5 women from Bollywood whose struggles with cancer are truly inspirational

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Decoding Budget 2020: Women entrepreneurs share FM’s optimism on job creation, nutrition, and lowering mortality rate

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the designer whose silver jewellery is worn by Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, and Aishwarya Rai

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet Aneesha Labroo, an activewear entrepreneur using football to build a community and empower women

Nirandhi Gowthaman

After 1,000+ dates, this woman entrepreneur's search for Mr Right led to dating community Floh

Rekha Balakrishnan

10 witty quotes by women at the BAFTA awards

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore