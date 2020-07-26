10 quotes to remind you why communication is key in every aspect of life

Communication is key, whether in life, work, relationships, or any other aspect of life. Here are some quotes to remind you why communication is essential.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
26th Jul 2020
We have always heard, “Communication is key.” In life, in relationships, work, and every other aspect of life, communication is important to ensure success. Though communication is one component of several other aspects that form the core for success, communication stands out because a lack of it can severely affect success. 


Especially when the going gets tough, communication can help course-correct and lead us to success. Here are 10 quotes to remind why communication is really ‘the key’ to success. 


“Good communication is just as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after.” - Anne Morrow Lindbergh, author


“Communication is one of the most important skills you require for a successful life.” - Catherine Pulsifer, author


“We are stronger when we listen, and smarter when we share.” - Rania Al-Abdullah, Queen consort of Jordan


“Opening up a conversation can be opening up a world of new possibilities.”― Michelle Lederman, former finance executive, author and professor 


“Alone, we can do so little; together we can do so much.” - Helen Keller, author and political activist


“Families who have strong and healthy communication skills can weather significant challenges and remain intact. Those with limited effective communication skills are vulnerable to the challenges of life pulling them apart.” – Ellen Miley Perry, entrepreneur


“Ask most therapists, and they will tell you that good communication is at the heart of any successful relationship.” – Sophie Winters, actor


“Communication sometimes is not what you first hear, listen not just to the words, but listen for the reason.” - Catherine Pulsifer, author

(Edited by Suman Singh )

