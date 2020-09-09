Signify achieves carbon neutrality; to double number of women in leadership roles

Global lighting solutions provider Signify on Tuesday said it has achieved 100 percent carbon neutrality across all its operations.





The company (formerly Philips Lighting) has achieved this by using renewable electricity and through emission reductions under a carbon offsetting programme.





"It also uses 100 percent renewable electricity, supported through two power purchase agreements, one in Texas and a second in Poland. The balance of emission reductions is achieved through a carbon offsetting programme with projects aimed at benefitting the well-being of local communities," it said.





"It is a truly significant achievement for us and we call on many others to join us," Signify CEO Eric Rondolat said at a virtual press briefing.





The company will embark on a new five-year journey in which it will focus on doubling its positive impact on the environment and society.





"Growth for sustainability and providing a great place to work are firmly anchored as central parts of our company strategy. This means that when it comes to sustainability, we will go beyond carbon neutrality and double our positive impact on the environment and on society in 2025," he said.





Signify has reduced its operational emissions by more than 70 percent since 2010, having shifted to more energy-efficient technologies at its sites and through optimised logistics planning.





The company also plans to double its 'circular revenues' — turnover from products that can be reprinted, refurbished, reused or recycled — to 32 percent by 2025.





It includes revenues from 3D printed luminaires and streetlights with reusable components.





3D printing reduces the carbon footprint by 47 percent compared with metal luminaires, it added.





Signify is also removing plastics from all its consumer packaging before the end of 2021.





The company further said it will double the number of women in leadership roles, taking the number to to 34 percent.





This is part of the company's commitment towards diversity and inclusion it said.





"It is across the board globally and the number 34 percent represents the female executive and women leadership. In order to achieve that you have work on the whole pipeline," the firm's VP Sustainability, Environment, Health and Safety, Nicola Kimm, said.