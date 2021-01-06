Actor Vanita Kharat of Kabir Singh fame promotes body positivity

By Tenzin Norzom|6th Jan 2021
Vanita Kharat of Kabir Singh fame is adamant on breaking stereotypes and promoting body positivity. Netizens shower with love and appreciation.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Actor Vanita Kharat who posed nude and lent her voice to the body positivity movement is receiving love and applause from netizens. It was part of a calendar photoshoot based on the theme of body positivity, conceptualised by Abhijit Panse, the maker of Thackery (2019).


In an exclusive interview with HerStory, Vanita said, "I was never hesitant because my thought behind this was clear that the stereotypes and fat-shaming in our society need to be broken."


Amplifying the movement with her picture on Instagram, she wrote, “I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!!” It has garnered over 21,000 likes at the time of reporting.


Born and raised in Mumbai, Vanita has been associated with the Marathi film industry as part of the thriller Vicky Velingkar and reality show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. Vanita was earlier seen in Kabir Singh, a Bollywood film starring Shahid Kapoor.


The body positivity movement seeks to challenge the way media portrays and society perceives ideal body types and promotes acceptance. Over the last couple of years, many women including Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and many social media influencers have driven the conversation around positive body image and self-love.


Although considered an American problem for a long time, a study conducted by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) showed that 77.6 percent of the 1220 young girls surveyed were dissatisfied with their bodies.

ALSO READ

Vidya Balan on staying authentic and dealing with negativity; Read all about ex-Goibibo CTO Vikalp Sahni's coding journey

In a previous exclusive interaction with YourStory, the actor-producer spoke on how people and society tend to impose their perception and standards of beauty and fat shame young girls and women. Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, and Sonam Kapoor have also been vocal of appreciating all body types.


Actor Ileana D'Cruz who has been criticised for her body had publicly said, "I don't have an 'awkward' body. Nobody does. I have been criticised for my body type, but I am trying to learn to love myself for who I am and not try to conform to someone else's ideals."


Social media has become a powerful platform to celebrate flawed and real beauty. Some notable plus-sized influencers like Naha Parulkar, Dipti Bharwani, and Amena Azeez are driving the discourse on body positivity.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur’s startup is using technology to disrupt how you invest money in the stock market

Rekha Balakrishnan

Zimbabwean teen teaches taekwondo to fight child marriage

Press Trust of India

On climate change activist Greta Thunberg’s birthday, a look at her calls to action in 2020

Tenzin Norzom

Found comfort in lounging? Style up with these Made in India brands by women entrepreneurs

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
Vamsi Krishna on 2020, rise of online education, and 2021; The path ahead for India's logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zimbabwean teen teaches taekwondo to fight child marriage

Press Trust of India

Meet the 16-year-old who is on a mission to spread positive news among Generation Z

Rekha Balakrishnan

Beyond Bollywood: a look at actor-producer Deepika Padukone’s investments

Tenzin Norzom

Pee Safe launches condom for women; plans to increase marketing budget in 2021

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur is hand-crafting dolls of women icons to inspire the younger generation

Tenzin Norzom

This renewable energy startup wants to be the Intel of the solar world with its innovative glass

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details