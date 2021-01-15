Entrepreneurship is a picnic for these two ladies

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a Sunday afternoon under the shade of a tree, on a picnic mat, surrounded by lovely food, a drink or two, great company in the form of friends or books, and to the background music of bird songs.





Putting that magic into a picnic are two enterprising women, Shwetha Gupta and Bhawna Rao, from The Picnic Company, who did not think twice before launching a leisure-themed company right in the middle of a pandemic.





Shwetha and Bhawna are friends turned business partners, who brought their professional backgrounds together to launch something new in the Indian market. While Shwetha has a background in event management and hospitality, Bhawna is a travel enthusiast who runs travel company Encompass Experience.





The Picnic Company was launched in November 2020, with the idea to curate the perfect picnic, where customers could simply enjoy the outdoors, without worrying about the planning bit. The brand’s Instagram offers glimpses of the 24 picnics they have had since their launch.

A regular picnic day

“The idea struck when we realised entertainment options were almost zilch due to COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants, cinemas, or even a simple trip to the mall was not possible anymore. People had to find ways to get away, and many were opting for long drives or quick getaways to places just outside of Bengaluru. We thought we could add some fun and organisation to this,” says Shweta, who also owns and runs the popular Whattay Brewpark, a resto-bar on Kanakapura Road.





The team has identified and partnered with private farms in the outskirts of the city. The locations are scenic and provide the ideal space for family or friends to have a relaxing day outdoors. Once a picnic package is bought - the team plans the location (one of the farms), the food hampers, sets it up and what’s more, even clean up once the fun is done.

Green all around

“Our USP is our tie-ups with private farms. Our customers are ensured privacy, as well as safe, and hygienic spaces out in the open. What we noticed during the pandemic was that as more people ventured out on long drives and outdoor escapes, popular tourist spots in and around Bengaluru became crowded, beating the whole purpose of social isolation. With The Picnic Company, you can be assured that will not be a problem,” says Shwetha.

“We are very particular about zero-waste. Most of our inventory is reusable, and we try and avoid plastic as much as possible, especially considering the COVID-19 limitations. So while we would have loved to use cloth napkins, we have resorted to tissues. Also every picnic spot is left litter-free after our guests have left. That’s a very important element for us,” says Bhawna.

A big part of a great picnic experience is the food, and that is something the duo are very particular about getting right.





“Since it’s a picnic, it is all cold food. But that does not take away flavour and variety from our menu. We have Indian and Continental three-course menu options and clients can choose either or both. One picnic hamper is big enough to suit a family of four, and all the food is catered to by Whattay Brewpark restaurant,” says Shwetha.





A basic hamper costs Rs 4,999, this comprises food for four, three hours in a private farm location, assured privacy, and a large picnic mat. The company does not encourage groups that are larger than 20 to maintain the comfort and serenity of the place. For parties that require an entire table set-up, elaborate food, longer duration, etc., the cost is upwards of Rs 10,999.

The Picnic Company hamper comprises starters, main course and desserts.

Talking about their plans, Shwetha and Bhawna are clear they want to create an eco-system of support for small businesses along the same lines. “We are passionate about social entrepreneurship, and we really want to build something that benefits other related small-scale businesses. We are still figuring out how we can do that organically,” says Bhawna.





Bootstrapped for now, the duo is looking for investors so they can scale this business to other cities. “We have customers call us and say, do something like this in Delhi and Mumbai. We would love to, but right now are resources are limited to Bengaluru,” says Shwetha.





They say you bring your own weather to the picnic. And for the rest, there’s always The Picnic Company!