India gets its first-ever woman underground mine manager

By Tenzin Pema|9th Apr 2021
In a pioneering move in the Indian mining sector, Hindustan Zinc appointed Sandhya Rasakatla as India’s first-ever woman underground mine manager and Yogeshwari Rane as underground mine development manager.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Another first for women in India: the appointment of India's first-ever woman underground mine manager by Udaipur-headquartered Hindustan Zinc, one of the world’s largest producers of zinc-lead and silver.


Mining engineers Sandhya Rasakatla and Yogeshwari Rane became the first Indian women to be appointed at the managerial level in an underground mine.

Sandhya Rasakatla, Hindustan Zinc

Sandhya Rasakatla is India's first-ever underground mine manager. She was appointed Mine Manager of Hindustan Zinc's Zawarmala Mine

Both Sandhya and Yogeshwari -- who have been part of Vedanta Group's Hindustan Zinc since 2018 -- are also the first women to receive the ‘First Class Mines Manager’ certificate of competency in the 'Unrestricted' category. Mining engineers are mandated to have two certificates to assume the role of a mine manager: the first being the 'Second Class Mines Manager' certificate, and the next being the 'First Class Mines Manager' certificate.


Sandhya Rasakatla was appointed as India’s first woman underground mine manager and Yogeshwari Rane as underground mine development manager. Sandhya assumed the role as Mine Manager of Hindustan Zinc's Zawarmala Mine while Yogeshwari was named Head, Planning and Development, of Kayad Mine.

Yogeshwari Rane, Hindustan Zinc

Yogeshwari Rane is India's first woman Underground Mine Development Manager. She was appointed as Head Planning and Development of Hindustan Zinc's Kayad Mine

This milestone comes on the back of landmark amendments made in 2019 to the Mines Act 1952; the amendments made it eligible for women to work in any mine -- both above and below ground -- if they complete the required certification.

Speaking on Sandhya and Yogeshwari's achievement, Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said,

“Women being allowed in mining has been a revolutionary decision. This is an opportunity for us and women mining engineers out there to bring about a societal change. At Hindustan Zinc, we have embraced this and have given equal platform for our women engineers in our mining operations. I’m sure Sandhya’s and Yogeshwari’s appointments will be an inspiration o all the young ladies who want to pursue mining engineering as their option. This is just a stepping stone for young women who aspire to be leaders in the mining industry.”

Yogeshwari is also the first woman to receive a ‘First Class Mines Manager’ certification in both ‘restricted’ and ‘unrestricted’ category. Sandhya was also the first woman in India to receive the ‘Second-Class Manager's Certificate’ in the unrestricted category last year.

ALSO READ

Women’s Day: Married off at 14, a mother at 21, how this woman survived the streets to become a Bollywood stuntwoman

ALSO READ

Meet the women butchers cutting across barriers and breaking a traditional male bastion

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

For women VCs and investors, India’s startup fundraising scenario is a work in progress

Organisations can check unconscious biases and create more inclusive workspaces, feel women leaders

Meet the women butchers cutting across barriers and breaking a traditional male bastion

12 inspirational quotes by Toni Morrison about life, loss and love

Daily Capsule
ShareChat and Gupshup turn unicorns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Organisations can check unconscious biases and create more inclusive workspaces, feel women leaders

For women VCs and investors, India’s startup fundraising scenario is a work in progress

How this woman entrepreneur’s menstrual cup is changing mindsets in rural areas

How this woman entrepreneur built three Ayurvedic ventures in three years

How GoPaisa found a loyal customer base in women from non-metro cities during the pandemic

This Silicon Valley-based serial entrepreneur built three successful businesses before she turned 32

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

10

Apr

The EnthusiasTech Summit'21 by MyWays

Virtual

View Details