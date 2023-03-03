[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Dollyy Takkhi’s love for the unknown has brought her closer to the Web3 world

Dollyy Takkhi’s never-ending love for exploring the unexplored has taken her through three different career paths--investment banking, company operations, and Web3. She credits her father for instilling this hunger for the unknown.

“It was my father who pushed me to do whatever I want. He wanted me to go for engineering, but I chose B.Com. But he continued to support, and today he and my entire family is proud of my achievements,” Dolly says.

It was this hunger that brought her to the Web3 world. In 2019, she was offered the opportunity to join Live CGI, a US-based software company, which provides metaverse streaming services. As Live CGI’s Chief Operating Officer, Dollyy recalls that she had to do her fair share of homework before exploring the Web3 world.

“Web3 is still a grey space and has been barely explored. People are still trying to find their footing in the field. But for me, I have always found it better to explore the unknown and new, than to follow the tried and tested path,” she adds.

An MBA-graduate from Savitribai Phule Pune University, Dollyy has previously worked with companies like Axa Business, Exusia, and others in different positions. The diversity of work experience gave her the understanding and confidence to lead a company’s long term and sustainable growth.

However, her journey was far from being a bed of roses.

“I remember I had to give double the amount of effort and time to work for becoming visible and it took a toll on my work-life balance. But now that I look back, I feel the experience was necessary and it has made me more matured and confident,” Dolly reflects.

Having climbed the corporate ladder silently and steadily, Dollyy understands the importance of diversity in the workplace. Hence, one of her constant efforts as a leader is to make different leaders understand the value of building a diverse workforce.

Advising future women leaders, Dollyy says, “The journey of a leader can be lonely and full of difficulties. At times, you question yourself--am I doing the right thing or should I say this thing? But you should not shy away from voicing your opinion. That fearlessness and courage you bring to the table will one day make you visible.”