The postpartum period is a challenging time for new mothers. After childbirth, the body undergoes numerous changes and mothers may experience physical discomfort, exhaustion, and emotional distress. In addition, caring for a newborn requires constant attention and can be overwhelming, especially for first-time mothers.

Fortunately, there is help at hand. In recent years, several startups and brands have emerged with the mission to help mothers through their postpartum experience. The companies are leveraging the power of technology to provide better maternal care, baby care, mental health support, and community resources.

Here are some startups in India helping mothers cope with postpartum challenges with solutions ranging from community support and resources to personalised advice and care products.

Baby Chakra

Founded in 2015, BabyChakra provides information and support to expectant and new mothers. It features a community of experts, including doctors, lactation consultants, and parenting coaches, who offer personalised advice and support to mothers. Mumbai-based ﻿BabyChakra﻿ also offers a range of baby care products and services such as prenatal and postnatal yoga, and massage.

Healofy

﻿Healofy﻿ founded in 2026, is a social networking platform for women that provides support and advice to new mothers. The app features a community of mothers who share their experiences and offer support to each other. In addition, Bengaluru-based Healofy offers personalised content, including articles, videos, and podcasts, on topics such as pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting.

The MomsCo

Launched in 2016, ﻿The Moms Co.﻿ promises to offer natural and toxin-free products for pregnant women, new mothers, and babies. The Gurugram-based startup's product range includes skincare and haircare products. also provides information and support to new mothers through its blog and social media channels.

Nua

﻿Nua﻿ is a Mumbai-based startup that offers a range of postpartum care products for new mothers. The startup offers personalised subscription boxes of essentials such as maternity pads, nursing pads, and postpartum underwear. Launched in 2017, Nua also offers online consultations with healthcare professionals and a community of mothers who can share advice, tips, and support.

PregBuddy

﻿PregBuddy﻿ is an AI-powered platform that provides support to pregnant women and new mothers. The startup has a chatbot, which answers questions and offers advice on topics such as pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding. Founded in 2017, Bengaluru-based PregBuddy also offers a range of services, including doctor consultations and health tracking tools.