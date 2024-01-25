IIT-Mandi presents success of ‘Drone Didi’ programme to President Droupadi Murmu

Drone Didi, a programme executed for 20 female students by the IIT Mandi campus, with support from the Agriculture Skill Council of India, recently presented the success of its initiative to President Droupadi Murmu at the inauguration ceremony of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship at Kaushal Bhavan in New Delhi.

The programme is run in collaboration with the Institute’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), which provides technical support as well as on-the-job opportunities to Drone Didis.

Tailored for women in Himachal Pradesh and beyond, ‘Drone Didi’ programme has a specific focus on Agri Drone Applications. The project is both a skill development endeavour and a platform for women’s entry as entrepreneurs in the field of drone technology.

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, 20 participants in the first batch of the Drone Didi programme will receive comprehensive training and support, including:

· Theoretical and practical training on drone flying leading to securing remote pilot licences

· Training on agricultural drone applications like crop pesticide spraying, monitoring field conditions, plant health, seeding, and pollination

· Providing capacity building support in entrepreneurship

· Providing mentorship support and enabling market/credit linkages

Apart from President Murmu, the ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Speaking on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu said, “Empowering women in the crucial realm of agriculture through the implementation of drone automation is a transformative initiative. It not only harnesses the power of technology but also fosters a more inclusive and equitable agricultural landscape. The integration of women into this pivotal sector ensures a diversified and skilled workforce, contributing significantly to the growth and sustainability of our agricultural practices.”

Sharing her experience, Shashi Bala, a beneficiary of IIT Mandi iHub’s Drone Didi programme, said, "After understanding the benefits of this girls-only residential program, I decided to join. I am pleased with what I have learned so far in this programme, such as drone applications, maintenance, DGCA guidelines, agri-drone applications, business skills, and soft skills. I also have a mentor who is a sounding board for me and gives me full support in pursuing my aspirations."