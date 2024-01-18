India’s first AI superstar influencer Naina Avtr to host podcast series

Podcast hosts, it's time to make room for AI host Naina.

The digital entertainment space in India is all set to break new ground with ‘The nAIna Show’, the country’s first podcast hosted by a AI-generated host, Naina.

According to a press statement, the podcast will feature in-depth and insightful interviews with celebrated personalities in the entertainment industry. The list includes top names such as Sobhita Dhulipala, Sanya Malhotra, Richa Chadha, Saiyami Kher, Esha Deol, Hansika Motwani, Ridhima Pathak, Nargis Fakhri, Kritika Kamra, and many more.

Naina, known for her AI capabilities blended with a uniquely Indian perspective, will engage with celebrities from various fields, including Bollywood, sports, and music.

Naina Avtr is the brainchild of the team at Avtr Meta Labs (AML), who introduced her to the digital realm in 2022. Embodied as a 20-year-old fashion model from the small town of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, Naina has relocated to Mumbai, harbouring dreams of making a mark in the acting world.

The first episode of the series will feature actor Shobita Dhulipala and will be aired on February 8.

The podcast series will delve deep into the lives, careers, and personal stories of celebrities, providing listeners with a rare and intimate experience, said the statement.

It will also feature Naina's ability to analyse and ask thought-provoking questions, eliciting candid and engaging responses from guests.

The podcast will be available on Naina’s and Pop Diaries’ YouTube channels for audiences worldwide. Its interactive format will also allow listeners to submit their questions and comments, creating an engaging experience, said the statement.