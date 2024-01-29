Science Minister Jitendra Singh hosts 200 women scientists from ISRO

After the Republic Day parade, Union Science Minister Jitendra Singh hosted over 200 women scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who had travelled to Delhi to participate in the Republic Day Celebrations.

Participants included the team that led the Republic Day ISRO tableau depicting Chandrayaan, Aditya L1 and other recent success stories that have received global acclaim.

The ISRO tableau was led entirely by eight women scientists. The contingent included women from various ISRO centres at Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Sriharikota.

"The space agency depicted the historic moment when its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the moon on August 23 last year. The milestone led India to become the first and the only country in the world to land near the unexplored lunar south pole," said Singh.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of opening up the space sector to private players as well as opening up the launches to the people, he added that the startups that emerged after the space sector was opened up have already garnered an investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore.