Meet the champions of change at SheSparks 2024

It’s time to continue to shine the spotlight on women leaders who have looked fear squarely in the eye to create real change by channeling their strength.

We are back with SheSparks 2024, in a bigger, better, and bolder format.

Our mission remains the same–to inspire people to action through deliberations, discussions, powerful storytelling and pledges to help women grow in every sphere of life.

The stage is all set for SheSparks 2024 happening tomorrow at the Royal Orchid Hotel, Bengaluru where women technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers will come together to share stories of their extraordinary journeys.

Here’s what you can expect:

Impactful openers

The day will kickstart with an insightful session with Lingraju Sawkar, President ﻿Kyndryl﻿ India who will highlight the importance of increasing female representation in the workforce.

In another fireside chat, Ajay Vij, Country Managing Director, Accenture in India will emphasise the need for women to be without any limits, setting the tone for the rest of the day.

Towards an equitable future

Deepti Prasad, Co-founder and Marketing, ﻿Spyne﻿, Samriddhi Bhattacharyya, Country Director, Small Business Solutions, Dell Technologies, and Tuhina Pandey, CMO and Director of Marketing and Communications, IBM India and South Asia, will delve deep into how technology has changed the game of brand building and growth.

In the quest to juggle multiple roles, most women often put their health on the back burner. The rise of femtech startups with their unique offerings and innovations will help women in India priortise health.

Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO, CTO of NIRMAI Health Analytix, Rachana Gupta, Co-founder, ﻿Gynoveda﻿, Tamanna Singh, Founder, MenoVeda and Navneet Kaur, Founder and CEO, FemTech India, together will take a deep dive into how femtech is advocating for gender specific healthcare issues.

While it’s heartening to see the increasing number of women in tech, the all-important question is, why are they few women in leadership positions? To deliberate on this and more we have Priyanka Swain, Director of Engineering, Tally Solutions, Goda Ramkumar, Vice President, Data Science at Swiggy and Teja Manakame, Vice President (IT) at Dell Technologies.

Champions of diversity and inclusion

How can we drive the diversity charter beyond tokenism? Tina Vinod, Founder and CEO of Diversity Simplified, Sarika Naik-CMO and Chairperson Diversity India, Capgemini and Neha Bagaria-Founder and CEO of ﻿HerKey (formerly JobsForHer)﻿ will share strategies that organisations can adopt to foster a genuine commitment towards diversity.

While discussions around health and technology dominate the day, money has not left the chat.

Hena Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Basis﻿, and Deena Jacob, CFO and Co-Founder, Open Financial Technologies Private Limited, will decode financial inclusion and the role of fintech in fostering economic independence.

Taking the conversation ahead, Dr Rohini Srivathsa, CTO, Microsoft India and South Asia will do a deep dive into how AI can be leveraged to create better education and job opportunities for rural women.

TransformHers

An array of distinguished speakers, including Anisha Padukone, CEO of LiveLoveLaugh; Anusha Bharadwaj, Executive Director of VOICE 4Girls; and Roopa D Moudgil, Inspector General of Police, Internal Security, Karnataka, will encapsulate their journeys through a short talk.

Building big busineses

Priyanka Gill, Venture Partner, Kalaari Capital and Group Co-founder, ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿ will talk about disrupting a competitive market and how women have emerged as key drivers in the D2C sector.

As we talk about scaling a brand, the fuel to growth— ‘capital’ cannot be forgotten.

How can we make it easier for women to start businesses, and how can women who leverage

technology to build businesses thrive? Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital will share her insights on how women can thrive in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Wait, there is more….

The day will also witness an interesting discussion on the next wave of beauty entrepreneurs in India by CK Kumaravel, CEO and Co-founder, ﻿Naturals Salons & Spa﻿.

On the sidelines of the event, the State of Women Entrepreneurship in India Report 2023 will also be launched.

And, we will end the day with the SheSparks Awards, where we celebrate the women who have made change happen.