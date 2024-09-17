[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Viraa Care is guiding new parents on feeding and child nutrition

Amidst a stressful time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonal Babbar Bhardwaj delivered a child in 2020 in the Netherlands. However, her parents could not be with her during such a crucial time in Bhardwaj’s life.

Like many new parents, she had a lot of questions.

Bhardwaj’s paediatrician helped her with support and referred her to a lactation expert, who guided her through the feeding process and helped monitor the baby's growth and development.

Upon her return to India, she expected her friends—surrounded by family and peers—would have more knowledge and support. But, it was far from the truth.

Her friends were equally confused. They had similar questions about infant nutrition, feeding practices, and the mother's nutritional needs.

Bhardwaj saw this as a chance to help new parents like her overcome obstacles regarding their child's health and nutrition. In 2023, she launched Viraa Care.

The Chandigarh-based platform offers online courses for parents on topics, including breastfeeding and bottle feeding, introduction of real food to infants, nutrition management, and the challenges of picky eating.

“Our goal is to support mothers in providing the right nourishment to their children while fostering a healthy relationship with food,” she tells HerStory.

Bhardwaj, with a Bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering, had previously worked with Fortis and Max hospitals, where she assisted doctors by providing the right artificial organs, body part replacements, and diagnostic machines. She also offered technical support for biomedical equipment.

In 2013, Bhardwaj earned her Master's degree in international business from Grenoble Ecole de Management France and moved to the corporate sector. She worked as a product manager at Leaders Biomedical, a medical devices company before she launched Viraa Care.

Bhardwaj is also a certified infant and paediatric feeding specialist. “My extensive experience in the healthcare space has given me a good network of people and a deep understanding of the field,” she says.

Working on the product end, she became aware of the tactics used in corporate marketing. Companies focus on selling their products and often take advantage of the lack of clear information and awareness among people.

“Such food companies can often mislead parents by withholding important information or playing on their fears to push them into buying their products,” she explains.

Sonal Babbar Bhardwaj

Offering child nutrition

Viraa Care offers two programmes—one-on-one consultations and live courses.

The one-on-one programme spans three months, where parents have one-on-one sessions with experts and get personalised guidance on breastfeeding, introducing solids, and baby nutrition.

The live courses, too, also cover these topics and consist of recorded lessons followed by live sessions, where parents can directly interact with experts. Each course typically includes five modules.

The one-on-one programme is priced between Rs 15,000 - Rs 18,000, while the live courses are available for Rs 3,500.

With a team of five experts, Viraa Care claims to have helped over 500 families in the US and India. The startup had raised $100,000 in a pre-seed round in January 2024.

Bhardwaj plans to launch a B2B segment, collaborating with hospitals, gynaecologists, and paediatricians, so the startup can reach more parents.

Most loved story This Visakhapatnam-based startup is helping women in their breastfeeding journey

Challenges

Bhardwaj shares that leaving a well-paying corporate job behind wasn’t an easy decision for her. Additionally, managing a small child and a startup was another challenge.

“We had to give up the comfort and lifestyle that came with a steady job to follow my passion, which was a tough call,” she says.

“Despite the challenges, my entrepreneurial journey has been a great learning experience,” she says, adding, “My husband has also been incredibly supportive, often working late nights with me to help make it all possible.”

When asked about facing any gender bias, she says, “In my case, being a woman helps. My motherly care and empathy allow me to connect better with the parents I work with.”

In the same vein, she emphasises that it's crucial to provide nutritious foods from the beginning, as it can shape a baby's lifelong relationship with food.

“We aim to provide evidence-based insights to ensure the best possible start for every mother and child because the right nutrition is a child’s right,” she adds.