(100 Emerging Women Leaders) How Kamakshi Nagar is redefining organic food with Farmery

Kamakshi Nagar’s journey into entrepreneurship is deeply rooted in her childhood, family influences, and her unwavering belief in sustainability, transparency, and quality.

Nagar is the founder of Farmery, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic food brand that has been setting new standards with its farm-to-table ethos.

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Nagar was surrounded by the bounties of nature from a young age. Her mother, a dedicated farmer, was an important influence in shaping her values.

"My mother, now 73, has been farming her whole life. Even today, with a bad back, she went to work on her farm. Dedication is something I’ve learned from," Nagar tells HerStory.

She vividly recalls growing up on her family’s 80-acre farm, where fresh milk, butter, and produce were part of her daily diet. This early exposure to organic farming laid the foundation for her ventures later in life.

Her father, an engineering chief in the Public Works Department, was also a significant figure in her life. But it was her mother who instilled in her the love for farming and natural produce.

Nagar watched her not only cultivate the land but also manage the business aspects of farming, selling produce in the local markets.

“She’s a source of inspiration, as I learnt how she struck and maintained a delicate balance between traditional farming and entrepreneurial spirit. She always built her work on integrity and old-time values,” says Nagar.

After marrying and moving to Delhi in 1996, Nagar’s need for fresh, organic food became even more pronounced. The move to the city brought health challenges.

“As soon as I got here, I started falling sick. The water, the air, and the vegetables were laden with pollutants and chemicals. Even the water used to wash the vegetables wasn't pure here,” she laments.

Her mother, always vigilant about the quality of food, pointed out the difference between the produce they had access to in Chandigarh and the chemically treated vegetables in Delhi. This stark contrast became a turning point for Nagar, further motivating her to seek out organic solutions.

The genesis of Farmery

Nagar and her husband began researching organic markets and farmers, determined to find better alternatives for their family. This search eventually led them to Farmery, a company her husband acquired in 2018.

It was the perfect match for Nagar, as it aligned with her passion for fresh, chemical-free produce. However, the real transformation came in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she took on a more active role in running the business.

“I had married into a large family where it wasn’t very common to have a woman running a business on her own. There were some values that were set in place for years that I couldn’t break, even though I wanted to do something of my own,” says Nagar.

For some years, she sourced jewellery from artisans and exhibited them and sold them at her house.

However, when her husband acquired Farmery. it gave her a headstart into full-time entrepreneurship.

“I gave it my all,” she says.

Nagar brought new practices to the table, integrating traditional methods like hand-churning into their dairy farms.

“I added organic pulses and buttermilk. And we grow only seasonal fruits," she says.

Building an ethical and sustainable business

Farmery works directly with farmers across India, ensuring ethical and sustainable farming practices.

“Seven years ago, we did a recce to identify farmers who were growing produce ethically. We now have a trusted network. The farmers state their price, and they also get a commission from our sales,” Nagar explains.

She says her spiritual outlook has also played a role in her entrepreneurial journey. The book Ikigai by Héctor García shaped her approach to business, particularly the emphasis on engaging with people at all levels of the supply chain.

“It said if you want to run a successful business, start engaging with people from the lowest rung of the ladder. I would speak to them, greet them everyday, ask them if they liked their work, and what would make them feel better.”

For Nagar, building a brand was not just about delivering quality products; it was about creating a sustainable and ethical business.

“If I'm doing something, then I have to do it the right way,” she states.

She personally oversees the farms they source from, ensuring that the cattle are treated well and that eco-friendly farming practices are adhered to.

Even as Farmery sources produce from different states—for instance avocados from Kerala—Nagar is exploring ways to minimise the carbon footprint.

Farmery has garnered a loyal customer base, particularly in Nagar’s local community.

“All the people around my area want good quality A2 milk and dairy products. When they use what we sell, they come back with positive reviews,” says Nagar.

This direct feedback has been one of the most rewarding aspects of her business journey.

As a woman in the industry, Nagar sees a natural advantage for women entrepreneurs in the food and nutrition space.

“Women are blessed with a certain generational knowledge of food and nutrition,” she remarks.

"It’s an intuitive job, and what you believe will help your family and keep them healthy is what you must follow through for your customers as well,” adds.

She also believes that women’s deep-rooted connection to food, passed down through generations, gives them an edge in this industry.

“Women have an extra eye for detail when it comes to food and nutrition.”

Nagar’s journey from running a small-scale, home-based business to operating a successful D2C brand is a testament to her passion for preserving the integrity of food—as a daughter and now as a mother and an entrepreneur.