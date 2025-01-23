[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This entrepreneur is on a mission to show healthy eating can be a piece of cake

Dhara Panchal’s fascination with research grew during her tenure in government service, where she delved deeply into drug studies and pharmacological research.

However, her enthusiasm for the medical field soon began to wane. “Delivering a few lectures a day in a government setup didn’t feel meaningful. I wanted to create something impactful.” Panchal explains. This realisation, coupled with her desire for more fulfilling work, led her to step away from medicine after the birth of her first child in 2012.

The turning point came when Panchal’s young daughter began experiencing frequent coughs and dry throat symptoms, which as a healthcare professional she could instantly attribute to the cream and artificial ingredients commonly found in bakery products.

After taking a break to focus on her two children, Panchal discovered a passion for baking. Her children’s sensitivity to artificial ingredients in bakery products they consumed at birthday parties pushed her to think about homemade desserts.

Panchal began looking into food components when she started baking at home using healthier ingredients such as whole wheat flour, jaggery, and millet. “I realised how much of what we feed our children contains hidden, artificial elements that affect their health,” she says.

Panchal’s experiments quickly became a passion. She drew inspiration from her family’s rich culinary traditions and her sister, who introduced her to the world of baking. “Baking became a form of meditation for me,” she reflects. By 2016, she had perfected recipes that were not only nutritious, but also flavourful.

Founding Nitzana

In December 2018, Panchal launched Nitzana, a bakery brand focused on clean, wholesome ingredients. The brand name, which means “blooming flower,” encapsulated her vision for nurturing health and wellbeing through food.

Nitzana’s cakes, cookies, and granola stand out for their commitment to avoiding refined sugar, refined flour, eggs, and artificial colours.

Panchal recalls the early days fondly. “It started with a single drawer in my kitchen dedicated to baking supplies. My first big break came when a friend placed a bulk order for a party. People couldn’t believe the cakes, made from whole wheat and jaggery, could taste so good,” she recounts. Word spread quickly in a small town like Vadodara, and orders soon began to pour in.

A health-first approach

Nitzana’s speciality lies in its emphasis on time-tested ingredients. Their popular offerings include the Mawa Pistachio Cake, made with fresh mawa (dried milk solids), cardamom, and pistachios, and the Ragi Choco Nut Cake, which combines the nutritional benefits of ragi flour with the indulgence of chocolate. Panchal also introduced gluten-free cookies made with almond and bajra flours, and amaranth-based granola that balances nutrition with taste.

“Our focus has always been on natural flavours,” Panchal emphasises. “For example, our strawberry cakes use fresh strawberries and pulp instead of artificial flavourings or canned fruit. The result is a product that’s as healthy as it is delicious.”

Nitzana’s commitment to clean eating extends beyond taste. Panchal is particularly vocal about the dangers of artificial colours in food. “Kids eat what we give them, and as parents, it’s our responsibility to ensure their diets are free from harmful additives,” she asserts.

From its humble beginnings, Nitzana has grown into a thriving enterprise. Panchal now operates out of a dedicated office with a social media and production team. The brand has also expanded its reach beyond Vadodara, delivering fresh cakes and other products to cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi.

With plans to scale further and introduce local distributors, Nitzana is on its way to becoming a pan-India brand.

Challenges and Lessons

Like many women entrepreneurs, Panchal has faced challenges, particularly dealing with male-dominated distributor networks. However, she credits her resilience and support system for helping her navigate these hurdles.

She urges aspiring women entrepreneurs to follow their hearts and take small, consistent steps. “If you’re true to yourself, the universe will align to help you succeed,” she says.

As she looks to the future, Panchal remains focused on her commitment to redefine the concept of indulgence, proving that health and flavour can coexist.