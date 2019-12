View this post on Instagram

#streetdancer 🍫workout. Everytime i think of eating something sweet my trainer makes me watch this video and I’m like .....The process to get here was extremely difficult since I wanted to bring my body fat down from from 18percent to 8percent. I was dancing for 8 Hrs and then post that also training. I had cut off salt and sugar completely for 3 months and was on extremely low carbs. I still needed energy to do the crazy dance routines but eventually i had a great team and wanted to achieve this @prashantsixpack @rohanbodysculptor @remodsouza. I loved the journey more then the outcome. So this Christmas i might be eating some sweet 😜