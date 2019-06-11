10 Insanely Useful Content Marketing Tools To Skyrocket Your Online Presence

The right content marketing tool or apps use to make your stronger online presence. According to the research, 32% of marketing expert rate their content management as fair or poor, and only 8% think they’re doing an excellent job. Almost 90% of B2B marketers use content marketing as part of their marketing strategy.

For success of your business we bring with some creative marketing tools that can help you to achieve great Content Marketing ROI.





Let start with the use of tools how they can be helpful for you:

BuzzSumo: The most important tool for the marketers to know the knid of content that is in trending. Also helpful to know what is your competion in the market for your blog. BuzzSumo is perfect for leveling the key role fields, revealing the trending topics you should write about, and helping you find enthausist in your industry to market your content for you.Get insight by search what content was most shared accross all networks.

Identify the content that is working

knowledge of industry trends

Identify influencer

Find sites publishing

Identify Authoritative Authors

Grammerly: To write a blog like a professional blogger, grammerly can helps you to write an eye-catching content with 0 error. Keep in mind that your understanding of the task may be crippling your motivation. You’ll be more likely to procrastinate if the project seems ambiguous, unstructured, lacking in personal meaning, or without any intrinsic value.

Comma splice and comma usage

Critical grammar and spelling checks

Genre-specific writing style checks

Grammar rule explanations





SemRush: This tool does keyword research, tracks the keyword research used by your competiton, content marketing strategy, to run seo audit of your website, backlinking opportunity, mention of your brand name for small and corporate business.

makes you an authority in your niche

builds your own community of loyal customers

Effective Keyword Research

Comparative Competitive Intelligence





Evernote: Its more than just a powerful note-taking tool. Large numbers of user don’t realize how versatile the app really is. With all the ways in which you can capture, sort, store, and find various kinds of notes, the ways in which you can use Evernote are countless!

Ability to attach files

Ability to share notes and whole notebooks

Feature scan photo text using Optical Character Recognition technology

Ability to sync automatically between all devices





Kred: Kred is a global community of leading bloggers, champion content creators, social-savvys is allows marketers to identify and engage with influencer. This tool give kred score, gives a breakdown into what makes someone influencer. Its also marketers to check outreach score that lists how often an influencer retweets, reply to or mentions other people.

Engagement Profile

Engagement Center

Clearer explanation of the influence score









Trello: The lighter and great way for your team to work together with trello. It’s time to help your team make the switch over from their old tools. Regardless of whether you've been attempting to team up with email, spreadsheets, or post-it notes, getting purchase in and changing work styles is no little accomplishment.

Minimizing confusion around project assignments

Customizable lists that allow users to follow metrics

Simple collaboration that allows entire teams to participate

Ability to easily upload files straight from Dropbox, Box or Google Drive





Canva: Designing tips and motivation for everyone from startup to professionals. Used to make impressive images, PPT, Posters, Boards, etc. Social media post to resume and more.

Change colors using the color wheel

Canva grids to layout and edit your images

Use text holders

Place images in frames

Layout your images in Canva grids





MailChimp: MailChimp is an all-in-one marketing platform that helps you manage and talk to your clients, customers, and other interested parties and to monitor the response of your email.

Send Emails to a Targeted Audience

Use Emails to Re-engage Subscribers

Create an Informational Email Series

Follow-up when Someone Clicks a Link In Your Campaign

GetResponse: Its have the feature you to create a valuable marketing list of future partners, and clients, so you can develop relationships with them.

Analyze results and plan new strategies

Shorten the sales process

Shorten the sales process

Make the most of email

Align the sales and marketing teams





LeadPages: An online tool that you can use to collect email subscribers. It provide tons of purdy templates that you can use for lead magnets, webinars, and landing pages in order to grow your email list.

Host webinars

Send content upgrades automatically

Create landing page opt-in forms

To build sales pages

Create opt-in boxes within blog posts







