5 Social Media Tools For E-commerce Store Owners

Introduction





There are diverse options for marketers to choose a channel for their marketing campaigns. But social media is at the forefront of this digital age.





Billions of people are actively using social media for their entertainment and shopping purpose. It is not just restricted to old-school communications and one-way promotions.





With the dominance of online shopping ecosystem rising over the offline channels, social media has presented E-commerce with the opportunity to grow their business through maximum touchpoints.









E-commerce & Social Media





E-commerce has all the benefits related to products, offers, pricing, and delivery but getting traffic is crucial for these benefits to be made use of.





The massive social audience can be effectively channelized to your eCommerce store with effective social media marketing strategies.





Besides, recent developments in technology have made it possible to merge social media browsing with online shopping through Shoppable content.





Given the benefits that social media can deliver to your eCommerce business, It is essential that you have a social presence and it is linked to the eCommerce platform.





But the challenge here is that social media is highly dynamic, diverse, and unforgiving so you need to be active, responsive, and engaging to the audience to gain benefits.





Social media tools are one such option that reduces your burden of social media management, monitoring, and selling.





And present the immense possibilities of engagement, interaction, discoverability, content aggregation & sharing, marketing automation, and more importantly real-time selling.









Social Media Tools for eCommerce





We have listed a few social media tools that are highly effective and efficient in planning, organizing, executing, and monitoring your social media marketing strategies for eCommerce.





1. Buffer





Buffer is one of the most popular applications for mobile and web that fulfills the purpose of social media management through scheduling, analytics, and collaborations.





Firstly, Buffer offers the opportunity to schedule posts for popular social media networks like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc. You can use a pre-defined time table for scheduling or schedule posts regularly with the custom scheduler.





Besides, Buffer analytics shows you the insights into your published content through a number of impressions, engagement, popularity, mentions, retweets, clicks, and much more.





It is an excellent tool for content management and actively publishing that keeps users engaged and updated.





2. TaggShop





TaggShop is probably one of the most important and advantageous tool for your eCommerce. Taggshop is a visual commerce tool that allows you to integrate social visual content with the online shoppability.





Taggshop lets you convert social media content into shoppable posts and display it on your eCommerce website. You can tag products shown in the visuals with buying options straight from posts.





The key feature here is that you can aggregate social media visual user-generated content from different social platforms into a single feed.





It has a feature like automatically displaying real-time content updates, enhance product discoverability of your eCommerce platform through the social wall, customize social wall and moderate the content you want to display.





Also, it enhances the website’s visual appeal, average dwell time, engagement & interactions, highlight content, pop-up promotions, and design custom posts.









3. Google Analytics





Google Analytics is an extremely essential tool for your eCommerce store. This tool manages extended in-depth insights into the audience and their activities on your platforms.





Social media comes into the picture as social media is generally a key source of traffic channelizing presently to any eCommerce store.





Google Analytics will show the social media platform that redirected most traffic, ROI evaluations on social media campaigns, conversions gain from social media, content performance metrics, pages that derive most social traffic and much more detailed insights.





You can even prepare reports and relationship metrics among different variables.





The best part is that Google Analytics is free and you just need to link your eCommerce platform.









4. Hootsuite





Hootsuite is a renowned social media management platform. Besides the basic function of posts scheduling, Hootsuite has various benefits that make it one of the top choices for social media.





Hootsuite lets you curate best-quality relevant content with tagging and usage statistics, track the performance of your social media campaigns and gain meaningful insights, and explore UGC through keywords and mentions.





You can even monitor your competitor’s social media activities.





Hootsuite has a multi-purpose dashboard to manage your social media networks and activities.





5. Sprout Social





Sprout Social is a social media optimization and management tool for brands and agencies. It is a hub for social media publishing, listening, analytics, communications, and engagement.





Sprout Social has a smart inbox for managing messages from different social media platforms.

And Its CRM feature lets you formulate a wholesome profile of your customers from across different social platforms.





You can aggregate past conversations, internal notes, contact information, and gather valuable insights through analytics. It provides a 30-day free trial.









Closing Remarks





Social media is a necessity these days for marketing campaigns, as they are more targeted, effective, and efficient.





But different social media platforms have different aesthetics and managing each one individually amplifies the hassle and investments.





These social media tools have various benefits such as scheduling, publishing, monitoring, and more importantly shoppable content integration. You can choose the best ones that meet your requirements and agenda.





These popular social media tools will enhance the leads, conversions, and revenue for your eCommerce platforms. And they will help you in delivering the topmost consumer experience.